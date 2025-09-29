Wells Fargo & Company: Wells Fargo Foundation Grants $550,000 to JUST Community to Expand Wealth Building Programs for Texas Entrepreneurs

Funding announced at El Paso Start-Up Week scales JUST Community's financial empowerment and coaching model to support entrepreneurs statewide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / The Wells Fargo Foundation awarded a $550,000 grant to JUST Community, a statewide nonprofit that provides equitable access to capital and support to entrepreneurs. The funding, announced at the kick-off of El Paso Start-Up Week at the Garden Venue, will expand JUST's financial empowerment and coaching model, which builds relationships with entrepreneurs and focuses on their character rather than just their credit score.

This grant will help small business owners in El Paso and across Texas start, grow, and sustain their businesses, providing the tools and support that lead to long-term financial stability and community impact.

"Trust is the foundation of everything we do," said Steve Wanta, Co-Founder and CEO of JUST. "By building relationships with entrepreneurs and providing tools for credit, savings, and strategic investments, we help them build more than income. They gain ownership of their business, their homes, and their futures. That path to ownership creates sustainable wealth, which in turn builds stronger families and communities. With the support from the Wells Foundation, we can expand this work and help Texas entrepreneurs turn potential into lasting impact."

The announcement coincided with JUST Community's milestone of distributing over $1 million in loans to entrepreneurs in El Paso. The celebration also featured a local market showcasing local businesses, giving attendees the opportunity to see entrepreneurs thrive with support from JUST programs. Local business leaders, community partners, City of El Paso officials, Wells Fargo Foundation representatives, and small business owners attended to recognize the milestone and grant announcement.

JUST Community has provided over $40 million in loans to thousands of entrepreneurs across Texas. Its trust-based model, combined with capital, coaching, and a supportive network, has helped business owners strategically save and grow their business for long-term financial stability. Ninety percent of participants build sustainable businesses and can cover emergency expenses within the first 18-24 months.

"Chester was born out of my love for animals and the heartbreaking loss of my own dog Patricio, which pushed me to make a difference," said Alma Gonzalez, Founder of Chester Homemade Dog Treats. "For so long, I felt invisible - no one believed in my idea because it was just a tiny dream. But JUST was the first to see beyond the numbers and trust in me. That trust gave me the courage to keep going, and today Chester is growing because someone finally believed that passion and purpose matter."

In El Paso alone, over 100 entrepreneurs have leveraged JUST's trust-based lending model to launch and grow their businesses. The grant announcement also marked the kickoff of El Paso Start-Up Week, highlighting new opportunities and celebrating the growth of local businesses across the city and state.

JUST Community is a social venture that invests in ambitious Texas entrepreneurs, fostering financial stability and generational wealth through a trust-based financial system. JUST helps small businesses grow, thrive, and strengthen local economies. Visit www.hellojust.com to learn more.

