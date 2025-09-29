Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot"), the leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables, is pleased to announce that it will showcase the latest versions of its Jackpot Blitz® dealerless electronic table games ("ETGs") at the 2025 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E"), North America's largest gaming expo, taking place next week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to our traditional poker games, Jackpot will offer an exclusive sneak peek at its exciting new house-banked poker variant:

Introducing Blitz Heads-up Challenge

Step into the next generation of ETGs with Blitz Heads-up Challenge, a fast-paced multiplayer poker game where players take on the dealer in a test of skill, strategy, timing, and nerve.

Featuring seamless electronic gameplay, intuitive touchscreen betting, and exciting side wagers including Triple Play. The Blitz Heads-up Challenge is engineered for maximum player engagement and operational efficiency, delivering secure, non-stop action and strong revenue potential for operators.

Fast. Secure. Experience the challenge - only at G2E.

Customers, investors, and all members of the public are invited to come and play the Jackpot Blitz®:

When: October 7 - 9, 2025 Venue: Booth 2623 - The Venetian Expo

201 Sands Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada Registration: https://www.globalgamingexpo.com/en-us.html#/



To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in Canada and the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

