Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Bitcoin-backed company and provider of enterprise-grade infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional ~14 Bitcoin to its treasury.

Details are as follows:

Number of Bitcoin Purchased: 14 Bitcoin

Average Purchase Price: ~US$111,307 per Bitcoin

Amount Purchased: ~US$1,558,295

Total Bitcoin Holdings: ~252.5 Bitcoin

Total Average Purchase Price: ~US$77,370 per Bitcoin

Total Amount Purchased: ~US$19,535,800

As part of its ongoing strategy to accumulate Bitcoin and expand its yield-generating Lightning Network infrastructure, LQWD now holds approximately 252.5 Bitcoin. This equates to about 864 sats per LQWD share on a basic basis, or 665 sats per share on a fully diluted basis. Year-to-date, this translates into a Bitcoin yield of roughly 49.4%, measured by the increase in sats per diluted share.

The Company has 29,238,408 shares outstanding, carries no debt, and maintains its Bitcoin reserves entirely unencumbered. LQWD continues to prioritize growth in its Bitcoin-per-share metrics as a core element of its value strategy, directly aligning with long-term shareholder interests.

"Our goal is to keep building long-term value by combining Bitcoin accumulation with yield generation on the Lightning Network," said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD. "Each addition to our treasury strengthens the balance sheet and creates an additional layer of value for shareholders."

LQWD is also pleased to announce the promotion of Matthew Whitcomb to VP Capital Markets and Corporate Development, effective immediately. The Company also granted 750,000 stock options that are exercisable for a period of up to 5 years at a price of C$1.50 per share to various directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The stock options will vest over a period of up to 12 months.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company is audited and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

The Company is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at scale. As one of the first public companies dedicated to Lightning infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes designed to earn transaction fees and support network liquidity.

With a strategic Bitcoin treasury and infrastructure positioned for scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emerging potential of Lightning-based payment technology.

For more information, please visit LQWD's website and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies Corp.