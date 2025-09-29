Anzeige
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
29.09.2025 14:42 Uhr
DAR AL ARKAN PLANS TO LAUNCH "MANHATTAN" MASTERPLAN IN JEDDAH, A LANDMARK DESTINATION ON KING ABDULAZIZ ROAD FEATURING 'TRUMP PLAZA'

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Al Arkan, Saudi Arabia's leading real estate developer, is planning to launch its landmark masterplan, named Manhattan.

DAR AL ARKAN PLANS TO LAUNCH

Covering 1 million sqm of prime land in the heart of Jeddah, this record-value site, the highest land transaction ever recorded in the city, is strategically located on King Abdulaziz Road. With its unparalleled scale and location, the development is set to transform the heart of Jeddah with a vibrant, world-class mixed-use community.

The Manhattan masterplan is designed as a diverse, sustainable community divided into four districts, each anchored by a central park and seamlessly connected by a grand boulevard and an expansive green spine running the length of the site. Generous open spaces, pedestrian-friendly streets, and integrated commercial and residential zones will create a dynamic environment where living, working, and leisure converge.

Given the exceptional scale and record value of the Manhattan masterplan, the site has been attracting some of the world's most renowned real estate brands. At its centrepiece will be Trump Plaza Jeddah, developed by Dar Global in collaboration with The Trump Organization and set to become one of the Kingdom's most iconic addresses. Positioned on the most prominent 28,000 sqm corner of the site, Trump Plaza will bring together Manhattan-style offices, premium residences, serviced apartments, exclusive townhouses, and a Central Park-inspired park, capturing the spirit of New York with a distinctly Jeddah character.

Yousef Al Shelash, Chairman of Dar Al Arkan, commented: "The Manhattan masterplan is built on one of the most extraordinary land plots in Jeddah - a record-value site on King Abdulaziz Road. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime development opportunity. Because of the strength of this location, we are creating a world-class community that will redefine urban living in Saudi Arabia, creating a walkable, sustainable, and connected community that offers a new benchmark for lifestyle and investment in the Kingdom."

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, previously commented on Trump Plaza Jeddah:"We are honoured to expand our footprint in Saudi Arabia with the launch of Trump Plaza Jeddah. This project embodies our vision of excellence by blending world-class hospitality, modern living, and dynamic business environments. Together with Dar Global, we are creating a destination that will set a new benchmark for prestige and innovation in the Kingdom."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784377/DarAlArkan_Tower.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dar-al-arkan-plans-to-launch-manhattan-masterplan-in-jeddah-a-landmark-destination-on-king-abdulaziz-road-featuring-trump-plaza-302569501.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
