Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
29.09.2025 14:54 Uhr
TriNetX Named Among the Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2025

Recognition by The Healthcare Technology Report underscores TriNetX's innovation in real-world data, artificial intelligence, and clinical research transformation.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the company behind the world's broadest federated network of real-world data (RWD) and evidence, has been named one of the Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2025 by The Healthcare Technology Report. This prestigious recognition celebrates TriNetX's rapid growth, pioneering software solutions, and transformative contributions to life sciences and healthcare.

Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies 2025

"This recognition reflects the vision we've pursued relentlessly: powering innovation across the healthcare ecosystem through data, intelligence, and technology," said Steve Kundrot, Chief Operating Officer, TriNetX. "By bringing together a global, privacy-compliant network of real-world data with cutting-edge AI and analytics, we're not only solving today's clinical research challenges, but we're also building the foundation for the next generation of precision, representativeness, and speed in drug development."

TriNetX LIVE, the company's flagship platform, integrates de-identified patient data from over 300 million patients across 200+ healthcare organizations and 8,800+ sites around the world. This globally federated, privacy-compliant network fuels clinical trials with deeply enriched datasets including electronic health records (EHRs), genomics, and claims, enabling researchers to build precise patient cohorts and conduct real-time, advanced analyses.

In 2025, TriNetX continues to push boundaries by introducing next-generation features that simplify workflows, improve collaboration, and make data more intuitive to use. The platform's forthcoming integration of large language models (LLMs) promises to transform how researchers query EHRs, making access to clinical insights as simple as asking a question.

The real-world impact of TriNetX's technology is evident:

  • AI-driven models show promise in improving patient recruitment and enabling earlier detection in diseases like Crohn's, pancreatic cancer, and lupus.
  • Protocol optimization tools have helped reduce costly trial amendments by up to 50%.
  • Digital waiting rooms and site intelligence are reshaping how and where clinical trials recruit patients improving representativeness, efficiency, and results.
  • TriNetX's network has supported over 2,000 peer-reviewed publications and is actively shaping clinical practice, regulatory decisions, and global health policy.

Additional information about The Healthcare Technology Report's Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2025, including the full list of awardees, can be found on their website.

About TriNetX, LLC
TriNetX operates the world's broadest federated network of real-world data in partnership with healthcare providers and applies intelligence that accelerates innovation across the healthcare ecosystem. Through its self-service, HIPAA-, GDPR-, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated deidentified and anonymous electronic health record datasets and consulting partnerships, TriNetX empowers its global community to improve clinical trial protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, please visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow TriNetX on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
TriNetX
Karen Tunks
Email: Karen.Tunks@TriNetX.com

TriNetX, Inc. Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783094/TriNetX_HTR_BADGE_HEALTHCARE_SOFTWARE_COMPANIES.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542641/TriNetX_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinetx-named-among-the-top-25-healthcare-software-companies-of-2025-302568479.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
