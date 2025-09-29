New deployment at Munich International Airport highlights technology's ability to eliminate PFAS at the source while meeting global regulatory and cost pressures

Gradiant, a global leader in advanced water and wastewater solutions, today announced advancements in its ForeverGone PFAS destruction platform, establishing it as one of the most cost-effective and sustainable solutions for eliminating "forever chemicals" in industrial wastewater.

Destroying PFAS at the Source

ForeverGone is the first fully integrated platform that destroys PFAS compounds on site. The system pairs micro-foam fractionation with advanced electrooxidation to achieve 99-99.9% removal, including short-chain PFAS that older technologies often miss. Unlike granular activated carbon (GAC), ion exchange resin (IX or IER) and other "capture and dispose" approaches, ForeverGone eliminates PFAS completely and removes the need for costly disposal and environmental handling risks.

A New Cost Benchmark

Operating at just $0.10-$0.20 per cubic meter, ForeverGone delivers a breakthrough in affordability that is far below the $0.50-$2.00 per cubic meter total cost of conventional GAC or IX treatment. With energy use of only ~0.5 kWh/m³ as the primary operating expense, the system minimizes costs while on-site treatment eliminates the added costs and risks of hauling and disposal.

"ForeverGone is the new model for how industries tackle PFAS," said Anurag Bajpayee, Co-Founder and CEO of Gradiant. "By destroying PFAS at the source, we remove the burden of disposal and deliver compliance that is both cost-effective and sustainable. Regulations in Europe and Asia are accelerating adoption, while U.S. industries are preparing for the inevitable. ForeverGone gives customers confidence to meet today's standards and tomorrow's. And as attention turns to compounds like trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), this platform establishes a foundation for long-term leadership in emerging contaminants."

New Deployment at Munich International Airport

Gradiant has commissioned a ForeverGone system at Munich International Airport to tackle contamination from fire suppressant aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF). This deployment highlights the platform's versatility in solving complex, legacy PFAS challenges. The latest ForeverGone units are now operating on-site, proving their effectiveness in high-profile, high-demand environments.

Compact and Mobile

After a four-year development program, Gradiant has reduced the footprint of its Destruction Engine electrooxidation unit by more than 100X, shrinking it to just 2% of the original system volume. Paired with Micro-Foam Fractionation, the result is a technology that is highly compact, mobile, and adaptable for both permanent installations and temporary remediation applications.

Regulatory Drivers

Demand is accelerating worldwide as regulations tighten:

Taiwan : Semiconductor discharge limits of 1.2 ppb, with compliance tied to double sampling protocols

: Semiconductor discharge limits of 1.2 ppb, with compliance tied to double sampling protocols South Korea : Industrial PFAS discharges under increased scrutiny

: Industrial PFAS discharges under increased scrutiny China: Stricter limits on PFAS in drinking water

In Europe, aggressive PFAS restrictions are already in place, while in the United States, adoption is advancing as standards evolve. Clearer rules around leachate sites are already driving projects forward, and upcoming EPA guidance is expected to accelerate nationwide implementation, creating one of the largest future markets for PFAS remediation.

Beyond PFAS

Pharmaceutical customers are also engaging Gradiant on trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), a compound linked to drug manufacturing byproducts. The EU is expected to decide on TFA regulation in 2026, which could open a significant new market for ForeverGone and related technologies.

Connect with Gradiant at WEFTEC

Gradiant will be at WEFTEC Chicago from September 29 to October 2, where visitors can join system tours of the ForeverGone platform and attend presentations inside the booth. Meet us at Booth 3867.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a Different Kind of Water Company. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions for advanced water and wastewater treatment powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant's innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,300 employees worldwide. Learn more at gradiant.com.

