Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KBL8 | ISIN: BMG667211046 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NC
Tradegate
29.09.25 | 15:48
21,200 Euro
-0,91 % -0,195
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,04521,13515:51
21,04521,13515:51
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings unveils loyalty program

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 29th

  • Equities are fractionally higher early Monday after the S&P 500 rallied 0.6% Friday on the back of in-line inflation data. The inflation gauge showed core inflation rose 2.9% last month.
  • Traders will have more data to digest as September's Jobs Report comes out on Friday. Economists estimate 45,000 jobs were added last month, above the 22,000 positions added in August.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) will ring the opening bell to celebrate the New York City arrival of Oceania Cruises' newest ship, Oceania Allura, and the launch of its loyalty status honoring program across its portfolio of brands.

Opening Bell
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) honors Oceania Cruises' newest ship, Oceania Allura

Closing Bell
Yalla (NYSE: YALA) celebrates its 5th anniversary of listing on the NYSE

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784399/NYSE_Market_Update_sept_29.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-unveils-loyalty-program-302569514.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.