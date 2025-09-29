SK tes Receives Approval of Targets for Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Validation from Science Based Targets initiative demonstrates that the global leader in ITAD services is committed to mitigating climate change through sustainable business practices.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / SK tes, a global leader in sustainable IT asset disposition (ITAD) and technology lifecycle services, announces that the Science Based Targets initiative has validated the company's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory and reductions targets.

The action confirms that SK tes has developed plans that will allow the company to meet both its short-term emissions goals as well as its net-zero carbon by 2050 goal, and demonstrates that SK tes is committed to environmentally sustainable business practices.

"SBTi's validation of our emissions targets shows that SK tes is committed to significantly reduce our carbon footprint, both from our internal processes and in how we do business with clients and partners worldwide," said Alvin Piadasa, group sustainability director at SK tes."As the first ITAD to make this commitment, we aim to inspire others to act -- our impact goes beyond reuse; it drives real environmental change."

With 40-plus facilities worldwide, SK tes assists clients in more than 100 countries in managing the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components. It provides comprehensive lifecycle services for technology devices, from deployment to decommissioning to disposition.

The Science Based Targets initiative and SBTi Services develop standards, tools and guidance based on the latest findings in climate science that allow organizations to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to levels needed to prevent catastrophic global heating. Businesses that receive SBTi Services validation demonstrate to their customers and investors that they are taking responsibility for preventing the worst impacts of climate change.

The SK tes GHG emissions reduction targets, as validated by SBTI Services, include:

Near-term targets: Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2023 base year, and reduce scope 3 GHG emissions 51.6% per dollar of value add within the same timeframe.

Long-term targets: Reduce absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions 90% by 2050 from a 2023 base year.

Overall Net-Zero Target: Commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050.

Scope 1 emissions are greenhouse gases that an organization emits from sources it owns or controls directly, such as exhaust from an engine or furnace. Scope 2 emissions are indirect, such as the organization's purchase of electricity, steam, heat, or cooling produced by a utility or other generator.

Scope 3 emissions, also known as lifecycle or value chain emissions, include those generated across a product's lifecycle -- for example, fuel burned to manufacture or operate it, or emissions from employees commuting to work.

In baseline year 2023, SK tes emitted about 6,400 tons of Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and was responsible for another 54,600 tons of Scope 3 emissions. Under its targets, the company would reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions to about 3,700 tons by 2030 and about 6000 tons by 2050. Scope 3 emissions intensity would fall to 28,000 tons by 2030 and absolute emissions by about 150,000 tons by 2050 taking into account compounded business growth.

In its validation report, SBTi concluded that SK tes' "targeted near-term reduction between the base year and the most recent year leads to emissions reductions in line with a 1.5°C pathway," the limit set in the international treaty on climate change known as the Paris Agreement, adopted by 195 nations in 2015.

"SK tes believes that the company and the planet are inextricably connected, and by creating a pathway that aligns with the targets of the Paris Agreement, we are taking action to ensure a bright and prosperous future for both," Piadasa said.

To learn more about SK tes services and its commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.sktes.com/ .

About SK tes

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

SOURCE: SK tes

Related Images

SK tes X Science Based Targets



SK tes X Science Based Targets



SK tes X Science Based Targets



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sk-tes-receives-approval-of-targets-for-reducing-greenhouse-gas-e-1062940