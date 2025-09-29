Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OuterBox Launches the Next-Generation of LOOP Analytics With AI-Powered Enhancements

COPLEY, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / OuterBox, one of the largest performance marketing agencies in the country, today unveiled the next generation of LOOP Analytics, its proprietary lead form analytics software, representing a breakthrough in AI-powered marketing intelligence that transforms how businesses evaluate leads, track customer journeys, and measure ROI.

LOOP Analytics

LOOP Analytics
OuterBox's proprietary lead tracking tool.

"Not only has LOOP been given a fresh modern redesign, but our in-house tech team has packed it with brand new tools that will save you time, help you work smarter, and give you immediate, actionable insights to grow your business," said Elyse Bennet, Technology Product Manager at OuterBox.

These new enhancements bring together AI-powered lead scoring, integrated call tracking through CallRail, and a new conversational AI-chat experience, LOOPChat, to give businesses faster, clearer, and more actionable visibility into their marketing performance.

The new LOOP Analytics features include:

  • LOOPChat: Interact with your data by isolating or aggregating trends, then get answers in plain English.

  • CallRail Integration: Transcribe, analyze, and filter calls all in one place for faster lead analysis.

  • AI Lead Scoring: Zero in on your best leads instantly.

  • Continuous Learning: Your feedback sharpens the AI in real time.

  • Privacy First: Secure, GDPR-compliant, and built for peace of mind.

"At a time where change is daily and uncertainty is slowing decisions, LOOP gives businesses an instant competitive edge", said Jeff Allen, OuterBox CEO. "These new features quickly and accurately tell you what marketing is working while giving you rich context into what your customers want. All in an easy-to-act-on format."

With these innovations, LOOP Analytics positions OuterBox clients to stay ahead in an increasingly AI-driven marketing environment. By combining powerful automation, deeper visibility, and a privacy-first approach, LOOP ensures that businesses not only collect data but turn it into meaningful action that drives measurable growth.

About OuterBox
OuterBox is a performance marketing and web development agency helping businesses grow through SEO,paid media,conversion rate optimization, email marketing, and enterprise-level web design. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Copley, Ohio, OuterBox partners with over a thousand clients nationwide, driving growth strategies that deliver the results clients deserve.

Contact Information

Jeff Hirz
EVP of Business Development
jeffh@outerbox.com
866-647-9218

.

SOURCE: OuterBox



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/outerbox-launches-the-next-generation-of-loop-analytics-with-ai-1076778

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.