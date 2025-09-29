OuterBox Launches the Next-Generation of LOOP Analytics With AI-Powered Enhancements

COPLEY, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / OuterBox, one of the largest performance marketing agencies in the country, today unveiled the next generation of LOOP Analytics, its proprietary lead form analytics software, representing a breakthrough in AI-powered marketing intelligence that transforms how businesses evaluate leads, track customer journeys, and measure ROI.

LOOP Analytics

OuterBox's proprietary lead tracking tool.

"Not only has LOOP been given a fresh modern redesign, but our in-house tech team has packed it with brand new tools that will save you time, help you work smarter, and give you immediate, actionable insights to grow your business," said Elyse Bennet, Technology Product Manager at OuterBox.

These new enhancements bring together AI-powered lead scoring, integrated call tracking through CallRail, and a new conversational AI-chat experience, LOOPChat, to give businesses faster, clearer, and more actionable visibility into their marketing performance.

The new LOOP Analytics features include:

LOOPChat: Interact with your data by isolating or aggregating trends, then get answers in plain English.

CallRail Integration: Transcribe, analyze, and filter calls all in one place for faster lead analysis.

AI Lead Scoring: Zero in on your best leads instantly.

Continuous Learning: Your feedback sharpens the AI in real time.

Privacy First: Secure, GDPR-compliant, and built for peace of mind.

"At a time where change is daily and uncertainty is slowing decisions, LOOP gives businesses an instant competitive edge", said Jeff Allen, OuterBox CEO. "These new features quickly and accurately tell you what marketing is working while giving you rich context into what your customers want. All in an easy-to-act-on format."

With these innovations, LOOP Analytics positions OuterBox clients to stay ahead in an increasingly AI-driven marketing environment. By combining powerful automation, deeper visibility, and a privacy-first approach, LOOP ensures that businesses not only collect data but turn it into meaningful action that drives measurable growth.

About OuterBox

OuterBox is a performance marketing and web development agency helping businesses grow through SEO , paid media , conversion rate optimization , email marketing , and enterprise-level web design . Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Copley, Ohio, OuterBox partners with over a thousand clients nationwide, driving growth strategies that deliver the results clients deserve.

