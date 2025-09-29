Softeon Introduces Softeon AI Layer

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider exclusively focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfilment performance to increase operational efficiency, announced new AI capabilities.

The collection of AI capabilities is known as the Softeon AI Layer or SAIL. Softeon's comprehensive artificial intelligence framework is designed to streamline deployments, elevate performance, and future-proof warehouse operations. To ensure customers are making the most of new AI capabilities, Softeon has put together a new AI-focused product development team.

These AI capabilities represent the largest single area of R&D investment in Softeon's history, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering meaningful innovation for its customers.

Amplifying our AI-driven solutions, Softeon has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS), leveraging their best-in-class cloud and AI technology to accelerate AI advancements across supply chain operations.

With SAIL, Softeon is transforming warehouse operations by embedding real-world AI intelligence directly into its warehouse management systems. Built with both today's operational needs in mind and an eye towards the future, SAIL is structured around four key capabilities.

SAIL Launch: Accelerates deployments with AI-driven configuration, integration, and testing tools that reduce time-to-value.

SAIL Assist: Delivers embedded AI help agents and support tools to boost productivity and speed issue resolution.

SAIL Optimize: Powers smarter, real-time decisions for task allocation and replenishment, keeping workflows flowing smoothly.

SAIL Reach: Opens the warehouse to the broader AI ecosystem with a query-ready data layer and flexible integration with external AI partners.

SAIL Reach is a wholly unique approach, addressing the most significant barrier to AI adoption: access to timely and high-quality data. Reach uses Softeon's Massively Observable Warehouse platform to provide data to AI agents and Agentic flows in a manner that best suits their needs. Softeon's new capability permits other systems that leverage AI (such as labor management systems, transportation management systems, and supply chain planning software) to both publish and consume data using methods tailored to their purposes.

"AI is valuable when it delivers real, practical results," said Jim Hoefflin, CEO, Softeon. "With SAIL, we are taking a pragmatic approach, embedding AI directly into the flow of warehouse operations to help our customers deploy faster and work smarter. This is AI delivering measurable impact today."

By launching SAIL, Softeon delivers operational advantages:

Faster deployments with reduced implementation costs.

Improved onboarding and productivity , powered by embedded AI support.

Smarter task and replenishment management - AI coordinates workflows dynamically.

Future-proof integration with external AI ecosystems, empowering scalability.

More responsive supply chains - organizations can pivot quickly when conditions shift.

To learn how pragmatic AI can start delivering results for your organization, reach out to Softeon today or visit www.softeon.com.

SOURCE: Softeon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/softeon-introduces-softeon-ai-layer-sail-1078142