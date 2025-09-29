P-n-T Data Corp. Announces Full Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team

Leadership depth reinforces the company's mission to modernize healthcare data sharing with speed, security, and control

MIDDLETOWN, CT / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / P-n-T Data Corp., a provider of managed services for healthcare data sharing, today formally announced its full Board of Directors and executive leadership team. Together, these individuals bring deep domain expertise in healthcare, cybersecurity, finance, enterprise systems, and artificial intelligence - critical pillars supporting the company's Post-n-Track Gen 3 platform and mission to de-risk healthcare data sharing and residency.

The Board is composed of respected leaders from across healthcare and technology sectors:

Dr. Mark Boxer - Board Chair of P-n-T Data Corp. An internationally recognized business leader, innovator, and technologist, Dr. Boxer previously served as Global CIO at Cigna, President of Government Healthcare at Xerox, and held executive leadership roles at Anthem and HP.

Mary Beth Cardin - Chief Financial Officer of P-n-T Data Corp. Her career spans leadership at Aetna, entrepreneurial ventures, and nonprofit advisory roles.

G. Allen DeGraw - Founder and CEO of P-n-T Data Corp. With more than 40 years of experience, DeGraw has championed the advance of a simpler health IT infrastructure and the secure, real-time exchange of sensitive healthcare data.

Charles L. Popkin - A seasoned finance and operations executive with a history of scaling private and venture-backed companies. He previously served as CFO of The Merallis Company and co-founded multiple startups including Medical Claims Management and Realty Management Partners.

Ellen Skinner - A healthcare strategist with experience leading payer-provider collaboration, value-based care, and academic innovation. She is the founder of Connected Healthcare Strategies and previously held executive roles at Yale.

Paraic Sweeney - A retired IBM executive with extensive expertise in systems architecture, application integration, and data infrastructure.

"Our Board and executive leadership reflect the caliber of insight, experience, and innovation required to solve healthcare's most complex data challenges," said DeGraw. "By aligning broad expertise in secure infrastructure, scalable systems, and payer-provider collaboration, this team helps us ensure we deliver measurable value to our customers and users."

The company also announced its full executive leadership team:

G. Allen DeGraw , Founder and CEO

Alicia Arrick , Chief Growth Officer

Mary Beth Cardin , Chief Financial Officer

Robert Eikel , Chief Information Security Officer

Jeffrey Eyestone , Chief Strategy and AI Officer

John Melby , Chief Information Officer

Pam Russek, Chief Operating Officer

The leadership team continues to guide P-n-T Data Corp.'s efforts to achieve a zero-risk data sharing and residency environment for payers, providers, and government agencies nationwide.

About P-n-T Data Corp.

P-n-T Data Corp. is a provider of managed data services for sharing mission-critical healthcare data and combating cyber risk by eliminating unnecessary PHI/PII exposure. As data guardians, not data owners, we provide managed services that support EDI, clinical data, analytics and AI operations. Our flagship service, Post-n-Track Gen 3, enables direct "posting" and "tracking" of HIPAA-regulated data between healthcare organizations without unnecessary storage or residency risk. Trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations over 20 years of operational experience, P-n-T Data Corp. is 100% U.S.-based and proud to be a verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

