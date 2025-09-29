Nueva Network: WDCN Beefs Up Primetime With #1 Spanish Language Afternoon Program in Washington, DC

"El Cotorreo with DJ Chicano & DJ Scorpion" Debuts on Que Onnda 87.7 FM

WASHINGTON, D.C., 3683 / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Costa Media, an independently owned and operated Spanish-language Radio Company, proudly announces the addition of "El Cotorreo with DJ Chicano & DJ Scorpion" to its Washington D.C. line-up on Que Onnda 87.7 FM, airing weekdays from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Que Onnda DC



Already recognized as the #1 afternoon show in Washington D.C. for Spanish-language audiences, "El Cotorreo" blends the quick wit and humor of DJ Chicano and DJ Scorpion with the perfect mix of upbeat music, breaking news, sports updates, real-time traffic reports, and-above all-plenty of cotorreo (translates to "Playful-banter" in English).

"We are thrilled to welcome DJ Chicano and DJ Scorpion to Nueva Network and the Que Onnda family," said Gerardo Lopez, President of Programming for Costa Media. "Their chemistry, humor, and authentic connection with listeners make El Cotorreo the perfect addition to our Washington D.C. roster. This launch reaffirms our commitment to delivering the most engaging, culturally resonant audio programming for U.S. Latinos, and it strengthens our position as the leader in Spanish-language audio media."

Meet the Hosts

DJ Chicano (Briand Morales) : Born in Takoma Park, MD to Mexican and Peruvian parents, DJ Chicano discovered his passion for radio as a student. With a degree in Broadcast Media Production from Montgomery College and a B.A. in Electronic Media and Film from Towson University, he quickly grew from intern to on-air personality. His leadership and energy helped his previous afternoon show become one of the DMV's top-rated.

DJ Scorpion (José Antonio Alarcón): Originally from Yanga, Veracruz, DJ Scorpion has been a fixture in the DJ world since 2001 and entered radio in 2013. Known for his street-smart style and humor, he earned strong listener loyalty across the DMV. A proud family man and die-hard Chivas fan, Scorpion brings charisma and relatability to every broadcast.

Expanding Leadership in Latino Media

With this launch, Nueva Network continues to build on its reputation for innovation and leadership in U.S. Latino media. The company's flagship digital ecosystem, QueOnnda.com, will extend El Cotorreo through articles, video clips, and social amplification, offering listeners an immersive cross-platform experience.

About Costa Media

Costa Media, a 100% Hispanic-owned company, leads with over 50 years of expertise in radio programming, marketing, and sales. Focused on underserved markets, it delivers top-tier Spanish-language formats, building a Northeast Regional Radio Network and amplifying Latino voices with innovative, impactful, and culturally tailored audio content.

About Nueva Network

Nueva Network is a 100% minority-owned audio media company representing 556 radio stations across the top 100 DMAs, reaching 97% of the U.S. Hispanic market. Nueva Network offers brands and agencies efficient access to network audio and unique advertising opportunities. Services include spot production, branded content, social media integration, live reads, and celebrity endorsements-all designed to elevate brand engagement through culturally authentic storytelling.

SOURCE: Nueva Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/wdcn-beefs-up-primetime-with-%231-spanish-language-afternoon-program-1078945