Physicians for Informed Consent Distributes Landmark Vaccine Book to Trump, Vance and Congress, Shows Childhood Vaccines Not Proven Safer Than Diseases They Target

The nonprofit organization calls on federal leaders to withhold funds from states restricting vaccine exemptions

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / As part of its national Education Initiative on Vaccine Safety, Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) has delivered its landmark book, "Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology" (the Silver Booklet), to every member of Congress, as well as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The book equips lawmakers with scientific and statistical data showing that, for normal-risk U.S. children,vaccines have not been proven safer than the diseases they intend to prevent.

The education campaign, which aims to elevate children's health, underscores PIC's mission to safeguard informed consent in vaccination and end mandatory vaccination laws. In a letter that accompanied the book, PIC states:

"From an ethical standpoint, any medical mandate must, at the very least, be shown to deliver more benefit than harm. As you work to improve children's health in the face of rising chronic illness, we respectfully urge you to review the evidence we present, which indicates that current vaccine mandates are not scientifically substantiated and may, in fact, pose greater risks than the diseases they target. In the meantime, we ask that federal funding be withheld from states that do not safeguard religious or philosophical exemptions to vaccine mandates for school attendance."

In August, PIC sent an urgent letter to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., requesting an immediate review of childhood vaccine policies and a reconsideration based on risk-benefit analysis.

"We believe federal leaders will be empowered by the information in this book, which includes side-by-side comparisons of disease risks vs. vaccine risks, with over 400 references and color illustrations," said Shira Miller, M.D., PIC founder and president. "By providing the Silver Booklet directly to lawmakers, we're ensuring they have access to the data that challenges long-standing assumptions about vaccine safety and mandatory childhood vaccination."

What's in the Silver Booklet:

Clear descriptions of infectious childhood diseases, symptoms, treatment options, and the risk of serious outcomes

Insights into vaccine effectiveness, side effects, and safety profiles

Data-driven comparisons of the risks posed by diseases versus their related vaccines

Figures and illustrations to make complex data more reader-friendly

"Many lawmakers are unaware that vaccine safety research leaves critical questions unanswered," said Greg Glaser, Esq., PIC general counsel and national coalition director. "The Silver Booklet advances evidence-based dialogue and equips the President, Vice President and Congress to enact policies that protect children's health."

Physicians for Informed Consent urges every public official and health authority to read the new book and confront the disconnect between mandatory vaccination and scientific evidence.

To learn more about the book or to support the PIC Education Initiative on Vaccine Safety, visit silverbooklet.org.

