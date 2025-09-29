Chromalloy Appoints Dr. Laura Pogue as Military Program Manager

Strategic hire to fuel Chromalloy's military growth.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Chromalloy, a global leader in turbine engine aftermarket parts, repairs and restoration, is pleased to welcome Dr. Laura Pogue as Military Program Manager. In this role, Laura will strengthen and grow Chromalloy's military development programs by establishing strong relationships with key stakeholders within the defense industry and executing operational plans to support our military customers.

"Chromalloy is pleased to welcome Dr. Laura Pogue," shared Russ Shelton, EVP of Business Development for Chromalloy. "Laura brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and strategic insights from the military sector. Her proven ability to build strong stakeholder relationships and drive program growth will be instrumental as we expand our military offerings. Her appointment underscores Chromalloy's commitment to delivering innovative, mission-ready solutions to our defense customers."

Laura brings over two decades of experience in aerospace and defense, with a strong focus on military aviation sustainment, modernization, and strategic partnerships. She has held leadership roles at Eaton Aerospace, Honeywell Aerospace, and served as President of a consulting firm, driving multimillion-dollar growth initiatives and negotiating complex defense contracts with OEMs and U.S. military branches.

Laura holds a Doctor of Management from the University of Phoenix, as well as an M.B.A. and a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan. She is an FAA-licensed commercial pilot with instrument and jet-type ratings, and holds ground instructor and drone pilot licenses, as well.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For nearly 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over twenty locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded. With over 60 FAA-approved gas path PMA parts developed and over 6 billion flight hours, Chromalloy's PMAs continue to demonstrate a record of safety and reliability with zero Airworthiness Directives (ADs) issued to date.

