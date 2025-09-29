Capstone Holding Corp.: Capstone Advances M&A Pipeline to Strengthen National Platform

Company in active dialogues with strategic targets; recent accretive acquisition reinforces disciplined M&A playbook

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today published an update on its M&A pipeline, highlighting recent progress and continued momentum. The company continues to execute on a rich pipeline of targets, following the successful acquisition and integration of Carolina Stone.

Key Highlights:

Healthy Pipeline: Capstone is in active dialogue with several operators, each viewed as a strong strategic fit and consistent with past M&A successes.

Disciplined Approach: The company continues to emphasize accretive transactions, attractive valuations, and long-term value creation.

Platform Strength: More than half of current sales come from owned brands, supporting margin expansion and defensible market share.

Recent Success: The Carolina Stone acquisition has been completed and integrated, expanding reach in the Southeast and adding immediate revenue/EBITDA accretion.

Capital Backing: A flexible capital structure and experienced management team provide capacity to pursue high-quality acquisitions.

"Disciplined, accretive M&A has been central to our strategy from day one, and our current pipeline continues to validate that approach," said Matthew Lipman, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone. "With a healthy funnel and a high bar for quality, we will continue to pursue opportunities that expand our platform and deliver durable value."

The company's pipeline update comes on the heels of its acquisition of Carolina Stone, an $11 million revenue business in a high-growth construction market. The transaction delivered immediate revenue and EBITDA accretion and broadened Instone's Southeast customer base.

Capstone is backed by a flexible capital structure and a management team with deep sector expertise. The company remains committed to executing its disciplined M&A playbook, maintaining a focus on strategic fit, attractive valuations, and accretive long-term growth.

"As CEO, I'm grateful to have you with us on this journey," said Lipman. "We will have more exciting updates to share soon."

Read the full pipeline update on Capstone's website.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 31 U.S. states, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company's strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and performance, including guidance regarding revenue and EBITDA targets, M&A strategy, use of capital, and operating outlook. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a range of factors, including but not limited to acquisition timing, macroeconomic conditions, and execution risks. Please review the Company's filings with the SEC for a full discussion of risk factors. Capstone undertakes no obligation to revise forward- looking statements except as required by law.

