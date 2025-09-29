Holistic AI Launches New LLM Decision Hub to Help Customers Select the Right AI Model

Free online resource provides data-driven comparisons of 20+ large language models (LLMs) across key capabilities, including performance, safety, jailbreak resistance, cost, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Holistic AI, provider of the leading AI governance platform, today announced the launch of LLM Decision Hub, a comprehensive resource designed to aid enterprises in evaluating and selecting LLMs through rigorous, evidence-based comparisons based on Holistic AI's advanced red teaming and jailbreak resistance testing as well as several independent benchmarks. Holistic AI's LLM Decision Hub empowers business leaders, solution architects, and governance teams to identify the best AI model for their specific use cases with an easy to use, transparent, and unbiased assessment of 20+ leading offerings.

The LLM Decision Hub addresses a growing market need as AI adoption accelerates, with IDC projecting global AI spend to reach $630 billion by 2028 . Enterprises face a critical challenge: choosing the wrong LLM for a mission-critical application can trigger cascading failures, potentially resulting in tens of millions of dollars lost in wasted integrations, emergency re-engineering, and inflated infrastructure costs. To make matters worse, the lock-in created by a hasty model choice can lead to a high cost of switching, and increases the risk of regulatory penalties, brand damage, and competitive setbacks. With new models launching every week and vendor claims often at odds with real-world performance, business leaders are being forced to make multi-million-dollar bets using incomplete information.

The LLM Decision Hub addresses this through rigorous, transparent model comparisons that combine standardized benchmarks, such as CodeLMArena, MathLiveBench, CodeLiveBench, and GPQA, with proprietary red teaming and jailbreak resistance assessments from Holistic AI's advanced AI testing capabilities. This red teaming and jailbreak resistance testing is available to all users of the Holistic AI Governance Platform.

"When it comes to AI model selection, organizations are paralyzed by the consequences of making a bad choice and making decisions based on misleading marketing claims," said Adriano Koshiyama, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Holistic AI. "The LLM Decision Hub cuts through the noise with evidence-based insights and side-by-side comparisons of LLM performance, safety, cost, and resilience so that executives can make informed, accountable decisions. This empowers organizations to de-risk AI model selection, resulting in reduced costs and more reliable and performant applications."

Holistic AI Decision Hub Transforms Model Selection

There are six distinct ways that the LLM Decision hub can improve AI model selection:

Comprehensive LLM Rankings - A consolidated view comparing 20+ models across performance, safety, coding ability, mathematical reasoning, jailbreak resistance, and total cost of ownership.

Use Case-Specific Rankings - Tailored comparisons showing which models excel for customer service, financial analysis, code generation, and other specific applications.

Interactive Model Comparison - Side-by-side analysis tool enabling direct feature and performance comparisons across any combination of models.

Provider Analysis - Real-world cost, latency, and throughput data across different deployment providers, revealing the most efficient paths to production.

Proprietary Safety Intelligence - Exclusive red teaming insights exposing real-world vulnerabilities that standard benchmarks miss.

Custom Model Testing - Enterprise-grade evaluation service allowing organizations to benchmark their own fine-tuned models using Holistic AI's proprietary protocols and testing lab.

Built for Business Reality

Unlike vendor-sponsored comparisons or academic benchmarks, the LLM Decision Hub reflects actual enterprise requirements and trade-offs, factoring in deployment costs, regulatory compliance, safety risks, and operational complexity. Because no single model leads across all dimensions, LLM Decision Hub helps organizations understand the strengths and weaknesses based on the specific needs of their development teams. By surfacing actionable insights, the LLM Decision Hub empowers organizations to match the right model to their most pressing use cases, from conversational customer chatbots to the best coding assistants to regulated financial applications and more.

"Holistic AI takes another solid and meaningful step in the right direction," said César Ortega Quintero, Expert Data Scientist, MAPFRE. "This open resource will help us navigate the nuances and challenges posed by real industry LLM applications."

Immediate Availability

The LLM Decision Hub launches today as a free resource at https://llmleaderboard.ai , with regular updates as new models enter the market.

About Holistic AI

Founded in 2020, Holistic AI is on a mission to help enterprises adopt and scale AI with confidence. Its industry-leading Holistic AI Governance Platform enables organizations to discover, strengthen, and manage their AI ecosystems: delivering visibility, reducing risk, and supporting innovation with internal and external guardrails. By embedding trust, efficacy, and safety throughout AI operations, Holistic AI empowers enterprises to accelerate innovation, unlock business value, and maximize the return on their AI investments by getting more use cases into production, faster.

Trusted by global leaders including Unilever, MAPFRE, Siemens, and Allegis Group, Holistic AI is also regularly recognized by leading analyst firms . Its founders contribute to major global AI policy bodies such as the OECD's Network of Experts on AI, the Alan Turing Institute, the Bank of England AI Consortium, and more. Visit www.holisticai.com .

SOURCE: Holistic AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/holistic-ai-launches-new-llm-decision-hub-to-help-customers-selec-1079154