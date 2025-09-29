Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - CBTS is pleased to announce the appointment of Arrian Mehis as President, U.S. Sales. This strategic move marks a pivotal moment in CBTS's continued transformation as a next-generation, AI-enabled global solutions provider. Arrian Mehis will lead the charge to drive exponential growth, deepen client partnerships, and deliver measurable outcomes for enterprise and government organizations.

With more than 25 years of technology industry experience, Arrian Mehis is renowned for shaping vision, executing growth strategies, and delivering results. His leadership spans global organizations including Rackspace, Amazon Web Services, and Dell Technologies. At CBTS, his mandate is to scale and optimize the national sales engine, balance transactional excellence with complex solution selling, and empower organizations to achieve their boldest ambitions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arrian to the CBTS family at such an exciting time in our journey," said Kristin Russell, Chief Executive Officer of CBTS. "Arrian's visionary leadership and global experience align perfectly with our bold ambitions for the future. Together, we will inspire our teams and empower clients to reach new heights of success as we shape the next chapter of CBTS."

As President, U.S. Sales, Arrian Mehis will oversee enterprise field sales, inside sales, channel sales, solution engineering, and sales enablement. His focus will be on driving share-of-wallet gains with existing customers, acquiring net new logos, and continuing to expand CBTS's professional and managed services portfolio-all with the goal of creating successful outcomes for clients in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"I am honored to join CBTS as we build upon three decades of remarkable achievement," said Arrian Mehis. "CBTS's legacy of client success provides a strong foundation for our next chapter. With the transformative power of AI now accelerating our momentum, we are poised to help clients surpass their most ambitious objectives. I look forward to collaborating with our teams and customers to unlock new possibilities and drive continued growth."

About CBTS

CBTS (#44 CRN Solution Provider 500) serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions-including AI-enabled Services, Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients' transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268001

SOURCE: CBTS