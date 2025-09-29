Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed 1,461 meters of core drilling in the South-Pelham zone at its 100%-owned Thundercloud gold project.

Most of the previous drilling in the Thundercloud property was conducted within the Pelham zone, situated between 200 and 1400 meters north of the South-Pelham zone.

Six drill-holes, with lengths ranging from 150 to 418 meters, have been completed. Three widely spaced drill-holes were completed along a 1.2 km north-south trend to test Induced Polarization (IP) high-chargeability anomalies within the South Pelham area. An additional three drill-holes tested high-sulphide, bedrock occurrences discovered during a mapping program in July of this year. The high-sulphide outcrops occur within IP chargeability anomalies. Significant sulphide mineralization was observed in the core from all drill-holes. A pervasive, background sulphide content occurs intermittently throughout the drill-holes, while more substantial sulphide intervals, ranging up to several meters in width, were encountered at depths ranging from 8 to 300 meters. Higher gold grades are commonly associated with sulphide-rich zones within the Pelham zone resource area. Assay results for the recently completed drill holes are pending.

A total of 2,000 meters of drilling has been allocated to the South-Pelham zone; the remaining 3,000 meters of the program are planned to test lateral and down-dip extensions of the resource area within the Pelham Zone.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Holbek, M.Sc., P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Dynasty Gold has engaged Roc Global LLC, a New York-based investment bank to explore strategic partnerships to fast-track the Thundercloud gold project towards production. Roc Global will provide strategic advice to the Company on financing, alternative financing, and engaging strategic partnerships.

Ivy Chong comments: "We are honored to form this partnership with Roc Global. Dynasty has delivered promising drill results in its flagship Thundercloud project three years in a row and has substantially improved the grade and tonnage of a historical NI 43-101 resource prepared based on Teck's drill data. This partnership with Roc Global will allow us to aggressively advance Thundercloud and fast-track it to production at this pivotal moment when gold is at its historical high, reaching over $3,800 per oz."

About Roc Global LLC

Roc Global is an international investment bank for Sustainable Metals & Mining and Clean Energy, providing capital raising and advisory services. Roc Global works exclusively with highly-qualified clients that possess deep sector knowledge and robust business models.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America, with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold-silver project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale previously operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268321

SOURCE: Dynasty Gold Corp.