Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of FF (Falcon Finance) on September 29. The FF/USDT spot trading pair and the FF/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair are now available to users on HTX.

Falcon Finance is an universal collateralization infrastructure protocol. It aims to turn any liquid asset, including stablecoins, major non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, and real-world assets (RWA), into USD-pegged on-chain liquidity.

FF is the native token of Falcon Finance, serving as the gateway to governance, staking rewards, community incentives, and exclusive access to unique products and features.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268324

SOURCE: HTX