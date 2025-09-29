3DHISTECH Digital Pathology Products Distributed by Epredia Also Receive Top Honors

The Ecosystem for Pathology Diagnostics with AI Assistance (EMPAIA), an international organization that advances the use of validated AI solutions in clinical practice, has announced that Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, has won three categories in the 2025 International Scanner Benchmark (ISB) for Epredia's E1000 Dx Digital Pathology Solution. The ISB recognizes excellence in quality, throughput, and design of digital slide scanning technology for pathology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924120596/en/

Epredia's E1000 Dx Digital Pathology Solution Wins 2025 International Scanner Benchmark Awards from the Ecosystem for Pathology Diagnostics with AI Assistance (EMPAIA)

The E1000 Dx consists of a high-speed, automated, whole-slide imaging digital scanner with medical grade viewer and advanced image management and viewer software that creates high-resolution digital images of up to 1,500 tissue samples daily. The E1000 Dx is designed to maximize laboratory throughput and efficiency with technology advancements in sample detection and quality control procedures, which has the potential to make diagnostics more efficient and accurate.

EMPAIA supports regulatory, legal, technical, and organizational pathways to the adoption of validated and certified AI solutions. Through the ISB, EMPAIA seeks to identify the pathology industry's top image-based diagnostics technologies, which provide detailed digital images that are critical inputs for potential future AI-powered diagnostics.

Epredia's E1000 Dx won the 2025 ISB in the categories of Quality for digital images scanned with a 20x magnification objective, with the native resolution reviewed by pathologists at 40x magnification, the highest level of magnification tested. The honors were based on a comprehensive and objective scanner evaluation, performed on samples from a variety of laboratories across Europe and reviewed by a panel of pathologists. Winners were awarded at the 37th European Congress of Pathology in Vienna, Austria, in September.

Epredia's E1000 Dx builds on technology originally developed by 3DHISTECH, a leading pathology and diagnostics company and close commercial partner of Epredia. 3DHISTECH also received top honors in the ISB for its Pannoramic 480 Dx digital slide scanner, in the categories of High Throughput for digital images at 20x magnification and Technical capabilities. Epredia is a distributor of the full 3DHISTECH digital pathology portfolio including the Pannoramic 480 Dx.

Steven Lynum, President of Epredia, said, "Digital pathology is the future of cancer diagnostics. As pathology laboratories face greater pressure to speed up processes and reduce costs, we are deeply honored that EMPAIA has recognized the E1000 Dx as a leader in both high throughput and quality. AI holds tremendous potential to enhance the way conditions like cancer are diagnosed and ultimately treated, but AI is only as powerful as the images available to analyze. We look forward to Epredia and 3DHISTECH solutions helping laboratories maximize their digital pathology investment today as well as the potential of this technology to support AI-powered diagnostics in the future."

About Epredia

Epredia is a global leader in the anatomical pathology field, providing comprehensive solutions for precision cancer diagnostics and tissue diagnostics. Powered by key brands, including Erie Scientific, Menzel-Gläser, Microm, Shandon, and Richard-Allan Scientific, Epredia's portfolio includes microscope slides, instruments and consumables. Epredia was established following the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Anatomical Pathology business by PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) in 2019. Epredia has operations in major sites in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and China with a total of around 1,200 employees. Epredia is committed to achieving its mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients around the world. For further information on Epredia and its products, please visit www.epredia.com.

About PHC Holdings Corporation (PHC Group)

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Epredia, Ascensia Diabetes Care, LSI Medience Corporation, Wemex and Mediford. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group's consolidated net sales in FY2024 were JPY 361.6 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries.

www.phchd.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924120596/en/

Contacts:

Contact for media inquiries:

Julia Cottrill

PHC Group Corporate Communications

julia.cottrill@phchd.com