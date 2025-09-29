YS Medi Co., Ltd., the official distributor representing the fast-growing K-Beauty brand, XE-LHA, has announced that its core product, XE-LHA Peel, will be showcased at Cosmoprof Asia in Hong Kong this year to expand its global presence.

South Korea's cosmetics brand XE-LHA participates in Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong to boost its global presence (Image: XE-LHA)

XE-LHA Peel, a gentle peeling solution safe even for sensitive skin, is designed to help with exfoliation, improve skin tone, and maximize the effectiveness of professional treatments.

At the event, the brand will set up as many as three dedicated booths to present its philosophy and innovative product line to global buyers.

A special program for pre-registered buyers is drawing attention. Those who complete pre-registration will receive XE-LHA Peel samples with additional discount vouchers. By offering products that can be directly applied in actual treatments and care, the program is expected to facilitate immediate business discussions following hands-on experience.

Starting with exports to Japan last year, XE-LHA Peel has rapidly expanded its presence in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Indonesia. Recently, it obtained certifications from both China's NMPA and the U.S. FDA, further solidifying its global credibility. Certification processes are also underway in 22 additional countries across Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia. Building on these achievements, XE-LHA Peel is now receiving strong attention in the global K-Beauty industry, not only for its proven efficacy but also as a new growth driver. Even before the exhibition, numerous overseas buyers have already requested product trials and export consultations, raising expectations for strong on-site responses.

At the event, a live demonstration program with leading first-generation clinical experts will provide a differentiated experience. Buyers will have the opportunity to observe professional demonstrations and experience the gentle peeling solution firsthand. Unlike traditional chemical peeling products, XE-LHA Peel minimizes irritation and side effects while maximizing results. Its compatibility with a wide range of treatments and devices offers a significant competitive edge in the dermatology and aesthetics market. Thanks to this versatility, it is praised as "a brand that sets a new standard in peeling."

Its official said that XE-LHA Peel is a unique solution that combines safety and effectiveness, meeting the needs of the global market. The official added that starting with Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong, it plans to showcase new possibilities for K-Beauty in China, the Americas, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

YS Medi Co., Ltd.

Choi Joonyoung

beauty@ysmedi.kr