Recognized for innovative, immersive, and scalable ethics and compliance training, LRN empowers organizations worldwide to build principled cultures and drive measurable outcomes.

LRN Corporation, the leader in ethics and compliance (E&C) solutions, has been honored as Best Ethics and Compliance Training Provider in the 2025 Corporate Vision Magazine Education and Training Awards.

The Education and Training Awards celebrate organizations and individuals shaping the future of corporate, vocational, and professional education. From cutting-edge e-learning platforms to world-class training providers, the awards recognize companies driving excellence in continuing education, workforce development, and professional upskilling.

LRN's solutions enable organizations to deliver impactful E&C education at scale. Its award-winning Catalyst platform streamlines training deployment, learner enrollment, progress tracking, and certification management, while providing real-time insights to measure engagement and program effectiveness. Through immersive storytelling, scenario-based learning, and gamified courses, LRN equips employees to navigate complex ethical and regulatory challenges and make values-driven decisions.

"This recognition reflects our global team's commitment to helping organizations cultivate principled performance," said Lenny Izzo, Chief Revenue Officer at LRN Corporation. "We are proud to be acknowledged by Corporate Vision Magazine for our work in advancing E&C training that engages learners, strengthens organizational integrity, and drives meaningful culture change."

LRN educates over 30 million people annually and partners with more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. Its learning library features hundreds of courses in multiple languages, leveraging AI and adaptive technologies to create personalized, immersive training experiences. Through these innovations, LRN consistently delivers measurable outcomes, including higher completion rates, improved awareness of compliance responsibilities, enhanced decision-making, and stronger alignment between employee behavior and organizational values.

Corporate Vision Magazine Awards Coordinator Kaven Cooper shared: "I'm pleased to have been part of our winners' recognition and our celebration of their successes. From budding companies and new paths for dedicated individuals to the seasoned experts within their sector, we're here to reward devotion to education and training around the world, congratulations again!"

The 2025 Education and Training Awards highlight organizations that are redefining the learning landscape and setting new standards for workforce development. LRN is honored to be among those recognized for innovation, impact, and excellence in furthering E&C education.

To learn more about the 2025 Education and Training Awards and all winners, visit Corporate Vision's Awards page.

About LRN Corporation

LRN is the world's largest dedicated ethics and compliance company, educating and helping more than 30 million people each year worldwide navigate complex legal and regulatory environments and foster ethical cultures. As one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies, LRN's growth and impact underscore our commitment to excellence and innovation in the advancement of ethical business practices. Our combination of practical analytics and software solutions, education, and strategic advisement helps companies translate their values into concrete practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable, competitive advantage. LRN is the trusted long-term partner to more than 2,500 organizations, including some of the most respected and successful businesses in the world.

