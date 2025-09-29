Event series brings together enterprise leaders, customers, and partners across North America and Europe to share real-world success stories, hands-on workshops, and bold visions for AI-powered integration.

SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today revealed the lineup for its highly anticipated Integreat 2025 Tour, an in-person event series designed for enterprise leaders spearheading the transformation in the age of AI. From coast to coast in North America to a premier London conference, Integreat showcases how organizations can modernize their legacy infrastructure and outdated systems, and harness AI-powered integration to accelerate workflows and business outcomes.

North American Tour Stops: Bringing AI Innovation Close to You

San Francisco October 9, 2025: At KPMG's Financial District office, participants will explore enterprise-grade AI in action, featuring a visionary keynote, peer fireside chats, interactive roundtables, and a VIP dinner reception. Hosted by SnapLogic CTO Jeremiah Stone, with a keynote from Brian LaHiff of KPMG, and a fireside chat featuring Sunny Azadeh, CIO at Hitachi Digital.

Chicago October 21, 2025: At the Chicago leg of Integreat, Bill Bernabei, Chief Analytics Officer at CBRE, will share his learnings and experience on how enterprises are scaling with AI and automation.

New York City October 23, 2025: Attendees will get practical playbooks on how to deploy AI-powered integration at scale. Taking place at KPMG's Midtown Manhattan office, it will feature content on reimagining enterprise value in the age of AI and will include real use cases from Dennis Perpetua, Global CTO for Digital Workplaces at Kyndryl.

Flagship London Conference UK's Center Stage for AI-Driven Integration

London November 4, 2025: Integreat culminates in a flagship conference featuring keynote sessions by Ralf Schundelmeier, Head of Enterprise Data Platforms at Boehringer Ingelheim; Elizabeth O'Neill, Head of Technical Projects Change at Charities Aid Foundation; Alex Bedier, CIO at Dentsu; David Holton, CTO at Cambridge Counties Bank; and more, all offering strategic perspectives on AI and analytics in enterprise environments.

Attendees can also participate in hands-on workshops and training, including the popular Agentic AI Escape Room challenge and ROI-driven AI strategy sessions hosted by Slalom. These interactive programs provide the opportunity to get SnapLogic certified, experiment with the latest AI and Agentic features, and walk away with practical frameworks for scaling AI adoption across the enterprise

"Every enterprise is experimenting with AI and Agentic tools, looking to get an advantage in their market. There has never been a more critical time to learn from the best and brightest out there, and that's what Integreat 2025 is all about," said Dayle Hall, CMO, SnapLogic. "We're putting AI-powered integration directly in the hands of our audience, through live demos, peer conversations, and cutting-edge insights. Every event will deliver practical playbooks, expert guidance, and the opportunity to learn from peers. There's no better time or place to get ready for what's next, so join us at Integreat and be part of shaping the future of enterprise AI."

Registration Is On Us

Integreat 2025 is complimentary to attend, offering live access to SnapLogic experts, networking opportunities, complimentary meals, and on-demand content post-event. Registration is open now, and space is limited. Secure your place now: https://www.snaplogic.com/integreat-tour

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

Join the Agentic Integration movement at snaplogic.com.

