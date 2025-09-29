Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
Kosli AS: Kosli Launches Single-Tenant SaaS Solution for Demanding Enterprise Software Delivery Governance Challenges

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosli, the leading software delivery governance platform, announces the launch of Kosli Dedicated, a single-tenant SaaS solution that combines dedicated infrastructure isolation with fully managed operations to address the unique requirements in enterprise software delivery governance.

Kosli Dedicated

Kosli Dedicated solves critical challenges facing enterprise sized banks and financial institutions dealing with scale and complexity in their software delivery platforms, like lengthy security approval processes, complex regulatory compliance requirements, and performance bottlenecks during critical deployment windows.

Backed by Deutsche Bank in their recent Series A round, Kosli's latest offering delivers predictable performance for the enterprise through dedicated resources with the operational excellence of a managed SaaS, eliminating trade-offs between control and convenience.

"Kosli Dedicated means that enterprises no longer have to choose between security and speed when it comes to delivering software changes to customers," said Mike Long, CEO and co-founder of Kosli. "We've taken everything that makes software delivery governance effortless and wrapped it in dedicated infrastructure that satisfies the most stringent compliance requirements."

Kosli Dedicated offers a host of capabilities for even the most complex enterprise software delivery platforms, from complete infrastructure isolation and data sovereignty, to customer managed encryption keys and enterprise-grade disaster recovery.

Complete Infrastructure Isolation:

  • Meet the most stringent regulatory compliance requirements with complete data isolation on dedicated infrastructure

  • Accelerate security approvals and reduce compliance friction through isolated environments that streamline internal security reviews

  • Enjoy predictable performance during critical deployment windows with guaranteed dedicated resources

Enhanced Security and Control:

  • Satisfy data sovereignty mandates and regulatory requirements with complete control over where your data resides

  • Integrate seamlessly with your existing security infrastructure through private endpoints that work within your network perimeter

  • Customer-managed encryption keys for ultimate data security and control

Operational Excellence Without Overhead:

  • Scale instantly without infrastructure planning or procurement delays

  • Maintain business continuity even during major incidents with enterprise-grade disaster recovery

  • Focus your teams on core business initiatives while Kosli handles all infrastructure management and optimization

Kosli Dedicated is available for enterprise customers and the company offers comprehensive onboarding support and dedicated customer success resources. You can find out more about Kosli Dedicated by visiting kosli.com/dedicated

About Kosli

Kosli is the leading software delivery governance platform, providing complete visibility and control over software delivery processes for enterprise organizations. For more information visit https://www.kosli.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783036/Kosli_AS_Dedicated.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783035/Kosli_AS_Logo.jpg

Kosli AS Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kosli-launches-single-tenant-saas-solution-for-demanding-enterprise-software-delivery-governance-challenges-302568314.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
