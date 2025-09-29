DJ Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (USMV) Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Sep-2025 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Ossiam US Minimum Variance Screened NR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 26/09/2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 335.6710 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8699 CODE: USMV =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: IE00BHNGHW42 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV LEI Code: 635400YBQCMNXWFNGU18 Sequence No.: 403535 EQS News ID: 2205288 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 29, 2025 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)