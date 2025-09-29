Pacific Assets Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
LEI:2138008U8QPGAESFYA48
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 26 September 2025 was 397.02p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
29 September 2025
