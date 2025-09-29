Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XW | ISIN: CNE1000002Z3 | Ticker-Symbol: BJI
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 08:14
0,232 Euro
+0,87 % +0,002
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2300,26015:25
0,2500,25815:25
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Update on qualification of company secretary; Change of joint company secretary; and Change of agent for the acceptance of service of process and notices in Hong Kong

Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Update on qualification of company secretary; Change of joint company secretary; and Change of agent for the acceptance of service of process and notices in Hong Kong

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Update on qualification of company secretary; Change of joint company secretary; and Change of agent for the acceptance of service of process and notices in Hong Kong
For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784394/e_00991ann_20250929_20250929_1620___ID_e6decf805516.pdf


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.