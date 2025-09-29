Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Update on qualification of company secretary; Change of joint company secretary; and Change of agent for the acceptance of service of process and notices in Hong Kong

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Update on qualification of company secretary; Change of joint company secretary; and Change of agent for the acceptance of service of process and notices in Hong Kong

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784394/e_00991ann_20250929_20250929_1620___ID_e6decf805516.pdf