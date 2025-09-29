Anzeige
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
29.09.2025
BHA Strategy Expands Leadership Team With Three New Partners

Firm Welcomes Nicole Watson and Promotes Brent Easley and Laine Arnold to Partner

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / BHA Strategy, Tennessee's leading public affairs firm, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Nicole Watson as Partner and the promotions of Brent Easley and Laine Arnold to Partner. Watson, based in Nashville and Chattanooga, brings over 20 years of government relations and public affairs experience. Easley, former legislative director for Gov. Bill Lee, and Arnold, former communications director and senior advisor to Gov. Lee, have been key to BHA's growth across Tennessee.

Nicole Watson, Partner

Nicole Watson, Partner

Watson most recently served as Public Policy & Regulatory Partner at Holland & Knight LLP, advising clients on state and local public affairs and navigating complex legislative and regulatory issues. A graduate of Regent University School of Law and recognized as one of Chattanooga's "20 Under 40," Watson has built her career on strategic counsel and results-driven leadership. At BHA, she will lead the firm's multi-state government affairs efforts, expanding its reach and delivering results for clients nationwide.

"Nicole, Brent, and Laine are among the most respected professionals in Tennessee public affairs," said Blake Harris, CEO of BHA Strategy. "Their leadership will strengthen our services across the state and support the growth of our multi-state practice. We are thrilled to welcome Nicole and recognize Brent and Laine through their promotions."

"I am excited to join BHA Strategy and lead our multi-state government affairs practice," said Watson. "BHA has an outstanding reputation for results, and I look forward to working with this talented team to serve clients and expand our reach."

Watson's addition, along with Easley and Arnold's promotion, continues BHA Strategy's momentum following regional expansions and its growing partnership with BGR Group in Washington, D.C. "BGR's partnership with BHA grows stronger every day as we work together to deliver results across Tennessee and in D.C.," said Loren Monroe, Principal at BGR Group. "Nicole, Brent, and Laine bring expertise that strengthens our multi-state capabilities and ability to guide clients where public policy, politics, and risk converge."

###

About BHA Strategy (BHA Strategy):

Based in Nashville, BHA Strategy is a full-service, strategic consulting firm providing expertise in government affairs, public relations, and corporate intelligence. With deep roots in political campaigns and public service, BHA's team applies winning campaign strategies and senior advisor expertise to the biggest challenges facing startups, corporations, and causes. BHA retains a political skill set that includes public opinion research, digital marketing, and media production/placement. The firm's core focus is multi-state government affairs, strategic communication, and reputation management.

About BGR Group (www.bgrdc.com):

Founded in 1991, BGR Group is a premier government affairs and PR firm with offices in D.C., London, Austin, Phoenix, and Atlanta. BGR specializes in three key areas: bipartisan government affairs, strategic communications, and business advisory services. BGR brings together accomplished policy experts, public opinion influencers, and issue advocates from across the political spectrum.

Contact Information

Laine Arnold
Partner
laine@bhastrategy.com

SOURCE: BHA Strategy

