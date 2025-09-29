Bybit Launches Dedicated VIP Portal for Stolen Fund Inflow Reporting

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of a new VIP-level reporting service designed to streamline stolen fund inflow case submissions. The "Report Stolen Funds" portal, now accessible via Bybit's official website , allows victims to submit stolen fund cases of suspected stolen assets entering Bybit directly to the exchange's Lazarus Security Lab, a dedicated 24/7 team for expedited review within 2-4 hours. This initiative underscores Bybit's commitment to invest in robust risk control measures and user protection frameworks, reinforcing its vision of building trust and transparency in the crypto economy.

The services can be accessed through multiple points on Bybit's platform, including the Help Center , Customer Support portal, and the Bybit Authenticity Check page. Once inside, VIP users are able to provide details such as the stolen asset type, transaction information, and the suspected hacker's address. The portal is specifically intended for inflow cases where stolen funds are suspected to have reached Bybit.

lt provides VIP clients with a secure entry point to report stolen fund inflows involving Bybit. Cases submitted through the system will be prioritized for internal review before victims engage law enforcement, enabling Bybit to act swiftly in preserving evidence and protecting client interests.

Submitted cases will be reviewed within 2-4 hours, and temporary internal restrictions may be placed on suspicious accounts as a precaution. These measures are discretionary and do not replace a legal freezing order. These measures are discretionary and apply only to inflow reports; they do not replace official freezing orders required for recovery. Victims remain responsible for filing with law enforcement and obtaining official freezing orders to pursue enforceable recovery.

"Our priority is to ensure that our VIP clients have fast and direct access to trusted tools when they need them most," said David Zong, Head of Group Risk Control and Security at Bybit. "This service focuses on stolen fund inflows, giving us the ability to act quickly to secure evidence while clients prepare their law enforcement filings. It represents both our responsibility to our clients and our duty to regulators and the wider ecosystem."

The launch of the VIP portal marks another step in Bybit's ongoing investment in risk controls and user protection. Bybit is also exploring ways to expand this service to retail users in the future, reinforcing its commitment to accountability and alignment with evolving global regulatory expectations.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com/en/help-center/article/How-to-Report-Stolen-Assets

Note: While recovery cannot be guaranteed, Bybit may place temporary holds on accounts as a precaution and will cooperate fully with law enforcement.

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

