Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 15:30 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Launches Dedicated VIP Portal for Stolen Fund Inflow Reporting

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of a new VIP-level reporting service designed to streamline stolen fund inflow case submissions. The "Report Stolen Funds" portal, now accessible via Bybit's official website, allows victims to submit stolen fund cases of suspected stolen assets entering Bybit directly to the exchange's Lazarus Security Lab, a dedicated 24/7 team for expedited review within 2-4 hours. This initiative underscores Bybit's commitment to invest in robust risk control measures and user protection frameworks, reinforcing its vision of building trust and transparency in the crypto economy.

The services can be accessed through multiple points on Bybit's platform, including the Help Center, Customer Support portal, and the Bybit Authenticity Check page. Once inside, VIP users are able to provide details such as the stolen asset type, transaction information, and the suspected hacker's address. The portal is specifically intended for inflow cases where stolen funds are suspected to have reached Bybit.

lt provides VIP clients with a secure entry point to report stolen fund inflows involving Bybit. Cases submitted through the system will be prioritized for internal review before victims engage law enforcement, enabling Bybit to act swiftly in preserving evidence and protecting client interests.

Submitted cases will be reviewed within 2-4 hours, and temporary internal restrictions may be placed on suspicious accounts as a precaution. These measures are discretionary and do not replace a legal freezing order. These measures are discretionary and apply only to inflow reports; they do not replace official freezing orders required for recovery. Victims remain responsible for filing with law enforcement and obtaining official freezing orders to pursue enforceable recovery.

"Our priority is to ensure that our VIP clients have fast and direct access to trusted tools when they need them most," said David Zong, Head of Group Risk Control and Security at Bybit. "This service focuses on stolen fund inflows, giving us the ability to act quickly to secure evidence while clients prepare their law enforcement filings. It represents both our responsibility to our clients and our duty to regulators and the wider ecosystem."

The launch of the VIP portal marks another step in Bybit's ongoing investment in risk controls and user protection. Bybit is also exploring ways to expand this service to retail users in the future, reinforcing its commitment to accountability and alignment with evolving global regulatory expectations.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com/en/help-center/article/How-to-Report-Stolen-Assets

Bybit Launches Dedicated VIP Portal for Stolen Fund Inflow Reporting

Note: While recovery cannot be guaranteed, Bybit may place temporary holds on accounts as a precaution and will cooperate fully with law enforcement.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784308/Bybit_Launches_Dedicated_VIP_Portal_Stolen_Fund_Inflow_Reporting.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/5535214/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-dedicated-vip-portal-for-stolen-fund-inflow-reporting-302569546.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.