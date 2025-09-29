abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust's (AUSC's) managers Abby Glennie and Amanda Yeaman are finding interesting investment ideas at attractive valuations during a difficult time in the market. UK small-cap stocks remain unloved by investors and within this asset class value stocks are outpacing AUSC's preferred high-quality growth names. The managers stress that, despite weak UK economic growth, there are plenty of smaller-cap UK companies that can thrive regardless of the macroeconomic backdrop. They are confident that the trust's relative returns can improve once the style headwind abates, adding to AUSC's long-term outperformance record.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...