New Jersey Families Benefit from PSEG Foundation's Support of Homefront

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / "When they say partners, they mean it. PSEG has been there for us, from coming on-site and volunteering to providing connections with other organizations who can help us achieve our mission - they are more than just a funder, they're in the work with us." - Sarah Steward, CEO of HomeFront.

HomeFront is making a tangible difference for families across New Jersey - from providing shelter and meals to housing support, children's programs and more for those who need it most.

In 2024:

30,676 individuals were supported with shelter, food and assistance

1.8M+ meals were provided and 1.1M+ diapers were distributed

139 children were enrolled in their Joy, Hopes & Dreams program, participating in activities that foster lasting memories and growth.

571 families were provided with emergency housing

The PSEG Foundation is proud to support HomeFront, helping them strengthen our communities together.

