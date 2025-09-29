Anzeige
New Jersey Families Benefit from PSEG Foundation's Support of Homefront

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / "When they say partners, they mean it. PSEG has been there for us, from coming on-site and volunteering to providing connections with other organizations who can help us achieve our mission - they are more than just a funder, they're in the work with us." - Sarah Steward, CEO of HomeFront.

HomeFront is making a tangible difference for families across New Jersey - from providing shelter and meals to housing support, children's programs and more for those who need it most.

In 2024:

  • 30,676 individuals were supported with shelter, food and assistance

  • 1.8M+ meals were provided and 1.1M+ diapers were distributed

  • 139 children were enrolled in their Joy, Hopes & Dreams program, participating in activities that foster lasting memories and growth.

  • 571 families were provided with emergency housing

The PSEG Foundation is proud to support HomeFront, helping them strengthen our communities together.

Learn more about our partnership on Energize!: http://spr.ly/6049APU1v

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/new-jersey-families-benefit-from-pseg-foundations-support-of-homefront-1079226

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
