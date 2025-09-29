Dematic and the Captain Planet Foundation Install Project Learning Gardens to Inspire Students in Michigan and Texas

Hands-on outdoor classrooms in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Keller, Texas teach science, nutrition, and sustainability

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Dematic, a global leader in supply chain automation, partnered with the Captain Planet Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to engaging and empowering young people to be problem solvers for the planet, to bring hands-on Project Learning Gardens to students in two communities. Together, the organizations brought outdoor learning spaces to Hidden Lakes Elementary in Keller, Texas this past May and West Oakview Elementary in Grand Rapids, Michigan in August.

Dematic volunteers join students at PLG installation in Grand Rapids, Michigan.



Each installation transformed part of the school grounds into a vibrant outdoor classroom where students built and planted raised garden beds they can now care for. By integrating these experiences into the school day, the program connects traditional educational lessons with hands-on learning in science, gardening, nutrition, and sustainability.

"Our ongoing partnership with Captain Planet Foundation reflects our dedication to fostering innovation and curiosity in young minds," says Roy Neill, corporate and community affairs leader at Dematic. "By supporting programs like Project Learning Garden, we are helping prepare future leaders to think critically about sustainability and develop solutions for a better tomorrow."

At Hidden Lakes Elementary, Keller Mayor Armin Mizani, school leaders, Captain Planet Foundation president and CEO Leesa Carter-Jones, and representatives from Dematic and Keller ISD joined students to build and plant their garden. Meanwhile, Michigan Senator Mark Huizenga participated in the celebration at West Oakview Elementary alongside school leadership underscoring the strong local impact and community support for these initiatives.

"Project Learning Gardens give students the chance to connect what they learn in the classroom with the world around them," says Carter-Jones. "We are proud to partner with Dematic to inspire curiosity and provide the tools students need to develop lifelong habits of learning, stewardship, and innovation."

For Dematic, this initiative highlights a broader mission to make a positive impact in the communities where employees live and work as part of its Community Outreach Program. Since 2023, Dematic has partnered with Captain Planet on the Project Learning Garden initiative to help students develop an interest in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math).

The Project Learning Garden program, developed by Captain Planet Foundation, provides schools with an engaging way to incorporate STEAM concepts into everyday lessons while also promoting healthy eating and environmental stewardship. Since its inception, the program has reached more than 750 schools across the U.S.

About Dematic

Dematic is a global leader in supply chain automation solutions featuring advanced technologies and software empowering the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 26 countries, the Dematic global network of approximately 10,000 employees has integrated and supported automation solutions for many of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.

About Captain Planet Foundation (CPF):

Captain Planet Foundation is an award-winning, US-based NGO that works collaboratively to engage and empower young people to be problem solvers for the planet.

Over the past 34 years, more than 1.7 million children have directly participated in CPF's programs, which have funded 3,700+ projects, impacting 11.4 million young people around the globe. CPF's operating programs include: Project Learning Garden which has provided 750+ U.S. elementary schools with onsite learning laboratories and healthy food access; Green Heart STEM Challenge, which supports 6th - 8th grade students as they innovate and develop place-based solutions to the biggest challenges posed by climate change and environment; and Planeteer Alliance, a global network of young people who are putting their passion and impatience for change into climate ACTION for the planet.

CPF was formed in 1991 and was based on the critically-acclaimed animated series Captain Planet and the Planeteers when it was co-founded by media mogul Ted Turner and series executive producer Barbara Pyle. In 2002, CPF separated from TBS and became a 501(c)3 public charity. For more information: www.captainplanetfoundation.org.

