SMX Public Limited: SMX Technology Can Enforce the COP 29 and UN Sustainability Wish List

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Three decades. Twenty-nine global conferences. Billions poured into hotels, banquets, travel, and stagecraft. And to be fair, these gatherings weren't in vain. They brought the world's attention to plastics, sustainability, and safety in a way that no single company or country could have done alone. Ambition was never the problem. The intent was real. But after all the speeches and pledges, what do we still see? Plastics burned instead of recycled. Landfills bursting at the seams. Safety standards that collapse under stress tests.

This is the cost of promises without proof - and it is staggering. Every ton of plastic incinerated instead of recycled carries not just an environmental price, but a financial one: wasted material, wasted energy, wasted opportunity. Every fire that spreads because a flame retardant existed only on paper brings lawsuits, insurance payouts, and communities left picking up the pieces. COP 29 , like the 28 before it, showed the world can agree on goals. What it hasn't delivered is the enforcement to back them up.

The world doesn't need another set of pledges. It needs systems that can verify and enforce the pledges already made. That's where technology steps in. And it's why SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) is not waiting for the next plenary hall - it's delivering enforcement at the molecular level today.

The Price Tag of 29 "To Be Continued" Episodes

Let's talk numbers. The OECD estimates that plastic pollution already costs the global economy billions of dollars annually in clean-up, lost tourism, and health impacts. Recycling programs burn through public budgets but return little value when much of the material is unverifiable. Insurers and manufacturers spend billions more covering losses from materials that were marketed as safe but proved otherwise in real-world fires, such as the Grenfell and Lacrosse Tower tragedies.

What those losses share is a single root: lack of proof. Recycling programs collapse because no one can verify the content . Fire safety claims fail because datasheets are accepted as gospel instead of being tested in the field. For thirty years, conferences promised to bridge that gap. They never did. The receipts of inaction are piling up in lawsuits, landfill fees, and lost trust.

That is the economic hole SMX was designed to fill.

Proof That Pays; It's Currency

By embedding molecular markers into plastics and materials, SMX transforms verification from an afterthought into the product itself. A single scan can confirm recycled content, prove the integrity of flame-retardant materials, and expose those under-the-radar plastics, such as carbon black, that once slipped through every recycling system.

This shift changes the math. Instead of regulators spending money to chase violators, markets reward verified compliance in real time. Verified recycled plastics command higher prices. Verified fire-resistant panels lower liability and insurance costs. And verified under-the-radar plastics, once written off as worthless, become tradable assets that re-enter supply chains.

Proof doesn't just save money - it creates value. It turns circularity from a line item on a sustainability report into a revenue-generating, risk-reducing system that benefits governments, industries, and consumers alike.

Singapore, Europe, and expanding

This isn't just theory. In Singapore, SMX has already partnered with A*STAR to roll out a national plastics passport. Every piece of plastic now carries a digital twin tied to molecular proof. Policymakers no longer have to accept self-reported recycling rates. They have enforcement embedded in the material itself.

Europe is next, where SMX's planned collaboration with REDWAVE will bring verification onto factory floors. Instead of post-hoc audits, compliance becomes continuous and live. Even those pesky plastics that haunted the system for decades are tracked, verified, and priced.

And in North America , interest from the North American Flame Retardant Alliance (NAFRA) extends this system into fire safety. A scan verifies flame-retardant protection in real time, turning one of the most lawsuit-prone industries into one of the most enforceable.

The Price of Inaction is Too High

COP 29 should have been the wake-up call, but the truth is it was just another expensive snooze button. The world doesn't need more rhetoric. It doesn't need more glossy targets. It needs proof that works in the field, on the factory floor, and in the marketplace.

That's what SMX is delivering. Proof that stops billions from being wasted on incineration and landfills. Proof that reduces the liability of catastrophic fires. Proof that turns once-buried plastics into verified commodities. Proof that makes circularity enforceable instead of aspirational.

Three decades of inaction have cost the world enough. The next decade must be different. With SMX's molecular markers, it can finally be: One scan. Two proofs. Inaction priced out of existence.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-technology-can-enforce-the-cop-29-and-un-sustainability-wish-1079124