Maple Finance, one of the largest onchain asset managers, and Elwood Technologies, a leading institutional platform for digital asset trading, portfolio and risk management, today announced a strategic partnership to help support the growing demand from institutions accessing digital asset credit strategies.

Under the partnership, Elwood will provide Maple with connectivity, execution, portfolio management and risk tooling in order to help scale their strategies.

Sid Powell, CEO at Maple, said. "Our companies are committed to enabling institutional adoption of digital assets. By partnering with Elwood, we are able to establish an institutional-grade foundation of infrastructure, access and transparency to extend competitive onchain asset management opportunities to institutional clients."

Chris Lawn, CEO at Elwood, said, "At Elwood, we recognise the importance of credit in the evolution of digital asset markets, and are committed to supporting lenders with the infrastructure they require. Through our partnership with Maple, we aim to provide them with the tools they need to operate at scale and with confidence."

Why It Matters

Traditional institutions are increasingly seeking yield and diversified exposures in digital assets, but fragmented infrastructure and operational frictions remain barriers to scale. Elwood and Maple are combining strengths Elwood in connectivity, execution and risk tooling; Maple in onchain credit origination and asset management to deliver an experience aligned with institutional standards.

About Elwood Technologies

Elwood is a leading fintech specialising in comprehensive digital asset trading, portfolio, and risk management software for institutions. Its front-to-back solutions connect clients to global crypto exchanges, liquidity providers, custodians, and fund administrators while offering advanced execution management, portfolio analytics, and risk management tools. Built by industry experts with deep experience in traditional finance and digital technology, Elwood empowers financial institutions to navigate digital asset markets with efficiency, security, and confidence. Learn more at elwood.io

About Maple Finance

Maple, launched in 2021, is an onchain Asset Manager with decades of traditional finance and crypto experience. Maple combines capital markets expertise with DeFi innovation to power a suite of offerings including secured lending, Bitcoin Yield, and structured products.

As a leader in decentralized finance and institutional crypto markets, Maple has built a global asset management ecosystem focused on innovation and accessibility.

Maple is pioneering the future of onchain asset management.

For more information, visit maple.finance

