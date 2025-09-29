28 BLACK, the energy drink brand known as "taste expert," is gearing up to bring its unique flavours and energy to the Indian market, offering consumers a taste of the brand's philosophy: "The day has 28 hours." It is set to launch in India towards the end of the year.

"The day has 28 hours." encapsulates the brand's mission to empower individuals to achieve more. 28 BLACK is more than just an energy drink it represents a lifestyle of ambition and experiences. With the slogan "Be different," 28 BLACK encourages consumers to stand out.

The launch follows a successful year for 28 BLACK, highlighted by its presence in motorsports. Recently, 28 BLACK participated in the famous 24 hour race at Nürburgring. During the four-day event, which drew 280,000 visitors, attendees enjoyed a chilled can of 28 BLACK in the summer heat. These events underscore 28 BLACK's commitment to lifestyle and experiences.

28 BLACK is present across 26 countries globally. The brand's signature Açai flavour is a best-seller, celebrated for its fresh and fruity taste of Açai berries. The brand also caters to health-conscious consumers with zero-sugar options, ensuring a 28 BLACK for everyone. For the initial launch in India, 28 BLACK will introduce two popular flavours: Açai and Gummibär. These flavours have been carefully selected to resonate with the local palate.

"Our energy drink is more than just a beverage, it's a lifestyle. It's for those who want to live life to the fullest, who lead an active lifestyle and seek to maximize their day. I believe our flavours and brand philosophy will resonate with cool modern Indian consumers," said Amrata Mehta, Marketing Events Manager at 28 BLACK. "In a market with a vibrant energy like India, 28 BLACK just fits."

Upon launch, 28 BLACK will be available through www.28black.in, offering early access and convenience. In addition, 28 BLACK is actively seeking partnerships with retailers, wholesalers and distributors to expand its reach across India.

About 28 BLACK:

28 BLACK is a leading energy drink known for its unique flavours and brand lifestyle. It encourages consumers to "Be different," and live life to the fullest, because "The day has 28 hours." Yinbev Beverages India Private Limited is the exclusive importer and marketer of 28 BLACK.

