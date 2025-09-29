Corpay's business and financial institutional clients will benefit from near-real-time payouts to 22 new markets, leveraging Mastercard Move's extensive network.

Corpay and Mastercard announce today an expansion of their long-standing collaboration to enable corporates, small businesses and financial institutions to make near real-time payments to 22 new markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. This milestone, revealed in Frankfurt at the annual Sibos conference builds on over a decade of collaboration between the two companies and leverages Mastercard Move's money movement capabilities and its extensive network to deliver faster, more secure and transparent cross-border payments.

With global cross-border payments projected to exceed $250 trillion by 2027, driven by international trade, disbursements and person-to-person remittances, the expanded reach empowers businesses and financial institutions to meet growing demand for fast and efficient transactions.

"At Mastercard, we're committed to empowering people and businesses to thrive in an increasingly connected world," said Pratik Khowala, Global Head of Transfer Solutions, Mastercard. "By expanding our strategic collaboration with Corpay, we're enabling financial institutions to seamlessly access new markets, optimize their cross-border payment operations, and deliver a superior experience to their customers. At the same time, we're helping companies of all sizes scale internationally, unlocking new growth opportunities with unmatched speed, reach, and reliability."

"Through our expanded collaboration with Mastercard, we are advancing the future of cross-border payments-bringing businesses greater efficiency, affordability, and real-time capabilities," said Mark Frey, Group President, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "We remain committed to providing businesses and financial institutions with innovative solutions that deliver the speed, reliability, and scale they need to succeed globally."

This announcement builds on the strategic partnership established in April 2025, which made Corpay the exclusive provider of large-ticket cross-border payment solutions and currency risk management services for Mastercard's financial institution clients. That agreement also expanded access to Mastercard Move's disbursement and remittance services for Corpay's small and mid-sized business clients.

Mastercard Move, Mastercard's money movement portfolio, reaches more than 200 countries and territories and 150+ currencies, with access to over 95% of the world's banked population. The portfolio enables customers to enhance their money transfer offerings and maximize revenue by giving end users transparency and choice: specifically, by enabling trackable payments, visibility of fees, estimated delivery times and the option to receive payouts to bank accounts, digital and mobile wallets, card and cash.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential. www.mastercard.com

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY), the Corporate Payments Company, is a global S&P 500 provider of commercial cards (e.g, business cards, fleet cards, virtual cards) and AP automation solutions (e.g., invoice and payments automation, cross border payments) to businesses worldwide. Our solutions "keep business moving" and result in our customers better controlling purchases, mitigating fraud, and ultimately spending less. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250928604194/en/

Contacts:

Media

Giang Nguyen, Mastercard Communications

+ 44 7833 080 362, giang.nguyen@mastercard.com

Brad Loder, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions

+1 (647) 627-6635, brad.loder@corpay.com