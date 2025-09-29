GreenBitAI, a leading provider of localized AI technology solutions, today announced the launch of Libra, the world's first lightweight AI Agent that runs fully locally and offline. Built for professional document generation, Libra delivers enterprise-level accuracy without relying on the cloud.

Three Core Highlights

Professional-Grade Document Generation:

Handling the entire document workflow with expert-level accuracy for high-stakes content. Fully Localized Operation:

Runs locally on standard devices with no internet needed-ensuring data privacy and regulatory compliance. Lightweight and High-Performance:

Over 75% model compression cutting costs while maintaining accuracy and a smooth user experience.

Multi-Expert Collaboration Key Use Cases

Libra's multi-expert mode enables complex document workflows by intelligently coordinating tasks-acting not just as an assistant, but as a full AI-powered team.

Typical use cases include:

Financial Services : Investment reports, risk assessments, compliance documentation

: Investment reports, risk assessments, compliance documentation Healthcare : Clinical analysis, medical papers, diagnostic reports

: Clinical analysis, medical papers, diagnostic reports Legal Services : Contract review, legal drafting, case study analysis

: Contract review, legal drafting, case study analysis Academic Research: Research papers, data analysis, literature reviews

Executive Quote

Dr. Haojin Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of GreenBitAI, stated:

"We believe that AI is only truly trustworthy when it is fully under the user's control. Libra addresses privacy and cost challenges while marking the start of the localized AI Agent era democratizing AI while ensuring trust."

Libra's localized model offers enterprises a secure, flexible, and low-cost alternative, enabling compliance in sensitive industries and bringing advanced AI to regions with limited connectivity

Product Launch and Roadmap

Libra AI Agent will enter its beta phase on September 26, 2025, opening access to everyone. The full release will follow with added features like multi-language support, industry-specific templates, and multimodal support. GreenBitAI plans to build a localized AI ecosystem through open-source and enterprise collaboration. New users can enjoy a limited-time two-week discount and free credits to experience premium features-visit the website for details.

About GreenBitAI

Founded in 2023 by a team from the Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI) for Computer Systems Engineering in Germany, GreenBitAI is a global pioneer in low-bit neural networks and model optimization. The company is dedicated to enabling powerful AI models to run efficiently on consumer-grade devices, providing users worldwide with secure, flexible, and cost-effective AI solutions.

YouTube Video link: https://youtu.be/uCMDRjjMFFs

