Business is founded on the crystallisation of the terms of a deal and clarity and fair construction are key to a successful commercial agreement. Without a clear agreement, commercial and legal disputes are likely and unclear agreements are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation.
With this in mind, we have developed this modular and comprehensive multi-part programme that focuses on delivering practical and applied training of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level. Each section of the course builds on the section before.
Part One: Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements. It will also explain the fundamentals of how contracts are interpreted.
Part Two: Precise and Careful Drafting looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.
Practical interactive learning style
This workshop-style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the programme the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no 'surprises' further on.
Benefits of attending
By attending this programme you will:
- Examine assignment and novation to ensure you are suitably protected in the case of transfer or sale of rights
- Consider the purpose and effect of typical boilerplate clauses and how you can leverage value for your organisation through clearer drafting
- Get to grips with payments and interest terms to understand how penalties can be applied
- Expand your knowledge of the risk of drafting a contract without a confidentiality clause
- Understand the risks that can be created through poor drafting in practical exercises under the guidance of the expert
- Discuss any disputes or issues you are facing with colleagues from other organisations to gain new ideas and perspectives
- Understand the pitfalls and pluses to applying an effective standard structure and format to every contract
- Master practical drafting techniques to write concise and effective agreements
- Examine special contractual arrangements and letters of intent
- Learn how to interpret variations and time-is-of-the-essence clauses
- Clarify the distinction between 'best endeavours' and 'reasonable endeavours' essential terminology in commercial contracts
- Get up to date with the use and drafting of contractual warranties and indemnities
- Understand the effect of exclusion and limitation clauses, and how they can be used to manage your exposure
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been specifically designed for those who want to enhance their practical drafting skills and who have a knowledge of the law, including:
- In-house lawyers
- Private practice lawyers
- Commercial and contracts directors and managers
- Procurement personnel
- Compliance officers
- Company secretaries
Key Topics Covered:
Contract interpretation
- Systems of law
- Civil law vs common law approaches to drafting
- Precedent (and some Latin)
- Interpretation and construction
- Clarity and ambiguity: Arnold v Britton, Wood v Capita Insurance
- Ambiguity: Investors Compensation Scheme v West Bromwich
- Classical contract interpretation (six canons)
- Modern contract interpretation (ten principles)
- The effect of Brexit on contract drafting and interpretation
- Admissible background
- Private dictionary principles
How do you form a contract? PART 1
- Ingredients to form a contract
- Classical
- Offer
- Acceptance
- Consideration
- Battle of the forms
- Other elements in formation
- Sui generis formation
How do you form a contract? PART 2
- Distinctions between negotiations and contracts
- Have you accidentally formed a contract while negotiating?
- The six steps of Pagnan Freres
- 'Subject to contract'
- 'Without prejudice'
- Have you accidentally formed a contract while negotiating?
Commercial contract format and structure
- Splitting form from content
- Form
- Law and custom
- Tone and format
- Deed or under hand?
- Drafting techniques
- Mapping: free drafting (when you have no precedent)
- Mapping: tied drafting (when you have a starting point)
- Structures of typical commercial contracts
Terms: implied, express and standard PART 1
- Implied terms
- Three types
- The 2015 revision
- Plus 1
Terms: implied, express and standard PART 2
- Express terms
- Time is of the essence
- Best endeavours clauses
- Reasonable endeavours
- Nuances and efforts
- The obligation spectrum
- Meaning of standard terminology
- Reasonable
- Substantial
- Material
Drafting techniques: the easy but not well-known stuff PART 1
- Practical tips
Drafting techniques: the hard stuff and not well-known stuff PART 2
- Differences between 'shall do', 'will do', 'endeavour to do'
- Understanding WCI and why you cannot draft contracts without them
- Differences between warranties, undertakings and representations
- Differences between warranties and indemnities
Exclusion and limitation clauses
- Myths about liability clauses
- Internationally accepted practice
- Economic rationale for this area of law
- The liability protection spectrum
- Jurisdictional differences
- Factors affecting liability. or not
- Negotiating liability clauses: risks and responsibilities
- The ACE principle
- Acceptance of risk
- Capping of risk
- Exclusion of risk
- Arguments used by each side when negotiating
- Drafting a liability clause: tips, tricks and techniques
- Indirect and consequential loss: the changing position since 2017
Introduction to boilerplate
- A functional methodology
Transferring contractual rights and obligations
- Transferring rights
- Assignment
- Novation
- Other transfers
- An exercise: in the real world
- Third-party rights
- Privity
- Some history
- Practical examples
- The new rules
- Drafting issues and traps
Welded boilerplate
- Interpretation
- Importance
- Start vs finish
- Headings and titles
- Usual interpretation clauses
- Notice and communications
- Purpose of a clause
- Problematic clauses
- Relevant case law
- Waiver
- Purpose
- Effect
- Clause
- How does it work?
- Variation
- The remedies addendum
- The 2018 revision
- Invalidity and severance
- Purpose
- Invalid clauses and consequences
- Blue pencil test
- Repair
- Clause
- Bolt-ons
- Force majeure
- Purpose
- Some history
- A partisan view of risk
- What is force majeure?
- Effect
- Procedure
- Clause
- The court
Interest
- Interest clauses
- A clause: charging interest for late payment
- Penalties and rates of interest
- Force majeure and payments
- The importance of waiving rights or not
Entire agreement clauses; governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses
- Entire agreement clauses
- Purpose
- Problem
- A new purpose
- The law
- Drafting a clause
- Documentary inclusion/exclusion
- Governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses
- Governing law
- Jurisdiction
- Dispute resolution clauses
