Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 15:58 Uhr
Huntzinger Management Group Announces Rebrand to Avarion

DUNMORE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2025. The new brand reflects the company's evolution, sharpened focus and forward momentum while maintaining the trusted expertise and partnerships that have defined its success.

For nearly 20 years, Huntzinger has helped hospitals, health systems and care networks navigate complex technology and operational challenges. The new name, visual identity and website launching today at avarion.com signal a brand that is future ready while reaffirming the company's deep roots in healthcare.

"The healthcare landscape is evolving faster than ever, and our clients need partners who can keep pace," said Bob Kitts, Chief Executive Officer of Avarion. "Avarionrepresents clarity, agility and the ability to bridge strategy with execution.

What's changing

  • A new name and visual identity that reflect innovation, clarity and forward momentum.
  • A refined voice and brand presence that connects more meaningfully.
  • A refreshed digital experience, including an updated website and resources that reflect the expertise, growth, and impact they bring.

What's staying the same

  • The same trusted leadership, experts, and consultants who bring decades of healthcare experience.
  • The same trusted partnerships built on collaboration, results and integrity.
  • The same unwavering dedication to delivering services with the same quality, depth, and integrity.
  • The same depth of services that align information systems, enhance system resilience, optimize and enable operational performance, and staff with confidence.

The meaning behind Avarion
Chosen to be memorable, distinctive and future ready, Avarion reflects a continuous journey of transformation. Its circular logo represents the company's role in guiding healthcare organizations from vision to execution, ensuring that each step drives progress and measurable impact.

As healthcare faces increasing pressure to optimize systems, improve efficiency and deliver value-based care, Avarion is committed to empowering leaders to meet these challenges head on.

About Avarion
Avariondelivers expert healthcare IS consulting that drives clinical, financial, and operational performance. From strategy to execution, we help healthcare organizations lead with clarity, scale smarter, and achieve measurable, lasting impact. http://www.avarion.com



Media contact: Anila Vangjeli Marketing Director avangjeli@avarion.com avarion.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.