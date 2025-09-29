ComplianceQuest Unveils Summer '25 Release: Practical AI and Enhanced Usability Power Enterprise-Wide Decisions and Compliance

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / ComplianceQuest announced the Summer '25 release, a major upgrade built for leaders who want speed, clarity, and confidence in every quality, safety, supplier, and product decision. This feature packed release adds practical AI, usability improvements to everyday work and new features that reduce risk, accelerate decisions, and strengthen enterprise-wide compliance towards the CQ goal of empowering enterprises to use Enterprise-Wide Quality as a business operating system.

What's new in the Summer '25 release and why it matters

CQ.AI in the flow of work. V15 builds on CQ.AI with practical upgrades. AI turns quick notes into complete nonconformance records, risk recommendations draw from your FMEAs and control documents, training assessments are auto-generated from source content, investigations surface likely root causes and actions, and managers balance assignments using real-time capacity in Workload Analytics.

Update strengthens Digital SOPs for everyday use. Users can now follow the procedure on screen with helpful context, trigger the needed record in place, then output a review-ready PDF in any language. All translations live under one SOP number, and templates keep wording and structure uniform.

Supplier collaboration at scale. With the update, customers can now enable secure supplier self-registration, external approvals on change plans, partner training delivery with assessments, and predictive supplier performance scoring to anticipate and prevent issues.

Product lifecycle control at speed. Design-centric teams, including our automotive focused customers, get purpose-built FMEA forms aligned with AIAG and VDA. Usability enhancements allow engineering teams to easily handle large BOMs with multi-level navigation and BOM views, quantity rollups, inline supplier and manufacturing data, guided actions with Next Best Action (NBA) and a "Where Used View" for parts and sub-assemblies, to speed up change impact assessments.

"With the Summer '25 release, we advance two pillars of our vision." said Atulya Risal, CTO at ComplianceQuest. "Smarter CQ.AI that informs decisions as work happens, and Digital SOPs that are visual and multilingual by design, with one SOP number keeping global teams in sync. We've also made engineering usability a priority - bringing clarity and speed to complex product workflows. That is progress customers will feel on day one."

The latest release also delivers targeted enhancements across Change Management, Complaints Handling, and Document Control, streamlining workflows and reducing friction. Platform-wide improvements, including enhanced audit trails, more flexible approval routing, and better traceability, make compliance not just easier, but smarter and more scalable.

With the Summer '25 release, ComplianceQuest advances what teams care about most: speed, clarity, usability and compliance in every workflow, anchored by a Connected Middle Office powering the quality as a business operating system strategy.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the first to offer a fully connected, AI-powered Middle Office Platform for Life Sciences, MedTech, and Industrial Manufacturing enterprises. Built natively on Salesforce, the platform unifies Product (PLM), Process (Quality), People (Safety), and Partner (Supplier) Management workflows - eliminating silos and enabling seamless execution across the entire operational lifecycle.

By replacing fragmented systems with a single, intelligent platform, ComplianceQuest empowers enterprises with AI-driven automation, real-time insights, and predictive analytics helping leaders embed compliance, enhance collaboration, and make smarter, faster decisions.

For more information, please visit www.compliancequest.com .

SOURCE: ComplianceQuest

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/compliancequest-unveils-summer-25-release-practical-ai-and-enhanc-1077737