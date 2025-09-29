Anzeige
29.09.2025
LegalMatch.com: Navigating California's Prop 65 Maze: LegalMatch's Guide for Business Survival

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / As California's Proposition 65 regulations evolve and grow, businesses need to follow ongoing regulatory additions from the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA). Businesses can face significant consequences if they are not in compliance, and legal review can be an effective risk-mitigation strategy.

Proposition 65 challenges include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Ongoing Chemical List: This list contains more than 900 hazardous chemicals and is regularly updated with new additions.

  • Exposure Thresholds: Determining "significant exposure" requires scientific expertise and legal confirmation.

  • Enforcement: The Attorney General's Office is responsible for enforcing Prop 65 and initiating investigations that can derail a business quite quickly over failure to adhere to regulations or if that adherence is not obvious enough to consumers and law enforcement.

Certain industries may be at higher risk, such as the following:

  • Food and Beverage

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

  • Dietary Supplements

  • Consumer Products (toys, electronics, clothing, etc.)

  • Hospitality

  • Retail

"Understanding your California Prop 65 obligations and legal risks is an investment in your business and its long-term success. The enforcement of these regulations and the health risks to consumers are very high and require a proactive approach," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

Individuals and businesses that are in any of the above industries would benefit greatly from legal review to ensure compliance. LegalMatch.com, the nation's most prominent attorney-client matching platform, can help a business owner stay up to speed with Prop 65 chemical compliance, as this can look different for various businesses and their operations.

Business owners can get matched for free with a California Proposition 65 Attorney and receive expert guidance on how to implement necessary adjustments and risk management tactics, as well as refocus business operations impacted by Prop 65 list additions. Reach out to LegalMatch today and find out how to keep your California business in compliance.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch California is a California State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

Contact Information

Ken LaMance
LegalMatch's General Counsel
press@legalmatch.com
415-946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com



