Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
29.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
Pepper Content Inc.: Index'25 - the World's First AI-Search Conference

Pepper unites Global leaders in Marketing, AI, and Technology to decode the Future of SEO in the AI Era

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Pepper Content today announced Index'25: Decoding AI Search, the world's first conference dedicated to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). The event, scheduled for October 1, 2025, marks a watershed moment in how marketers will navigate the rapidly shifting landscape of AI-driven discovery.

Speakers at Index'25

Speakers at Index'25
Top Speakers at Index'25

Registration for Index'25 is now open. For more information and to secure your spot, visit https://www.peppercontent.io/index-25/

For decades, the rules of search and visibility were set by platforms. Artificial intelligence has not simply introduced incremental changes to marketing-it has created a tectonic shift. Index'25 will bring together CMOs, marketing leaders, SEO practitioners, founders, investors, and technology innovators to explore what this new world of AI-native discovery means for the future of growth.

"Once in a generation, technology doesn't just improve - it changes the very way we see the world. That's what's happening to search right now." said Anirudh Singla, Co-founder & CEO of Pepper Content.

A Global Line-Up of Visionaries

Index'25 will host 25+ marquee speakers who are at the forefront of marketing, and AI innovation. Among the headline names are:

  • Neil Patel - Global Marketing Influencer

  • Paul Daugherty - Former CTO & CIO, Accenture

  • Sydney Sloan - Former CMO, G2

  • Eric Solomon - Former CMO, Spotify

  • Angelique Bellmer Krembs - Former CMO, PepsiCo

  • Mandy Dhaliwal - CMO, Nutanix

  • Anand Swaminathan - Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

  • Joyce Hwang - Head of Marketing, Dropbox

  • Guy Yalif - Chief Evangelist, Webflow

  • Vamshi Sri - CMO, SASE, Palo Alto Networks

  • Linda Caplinger - Head of SEO and AI Search, NVIDIA

These leaders will share insights across a range of sessions, fireside chats, and workshops, creating a blueprint for how enterprises and practitioners can navigate GEO and AI-powered search.

Event Highlights

  • Keynotes on the future of AI search and generative discovery

  • Panels and Firesides featuring CMOs, founders, and VCs

  • Workshops tailored for both enterprise leaders and SEO practitioners

  • Product Launch of Pepper's latest GEO innovation

Beyond the Conference

Index'25 is not just a one-day event. It will spark a sustained movement in how companies operationalize GEO and AI search. Post-conference, Pepper will host:

  • GEO Implementation Webinars showcasing real case studies

  • Private Roundtables & Dinners across major U.S. cities including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Austin

  • 1:1 GEO Audits and Clinics designed to help enterprises build long-term competitive moats

Why Index'25 Matters

The rise of AI-native search challenges the traditional playbooks of digital visibility. Keywords and rankings are no longer the only currency. Instead, the future of discovery lies in trust, memory, and retrieval at machine scale. Index'25 will provide the community, frameworks, and tools to help businesses lead-not lag-in this transformation.

About Pepper Content

Pepper is the Content-Led Growth Engine that combines AI agents with human expertise to accelerate content velocity, increaseamplify brand visibility across LLMs, search, and social, and drive predictable organic growth for forward-thinking enterprise brands.

Contact Information

Kishan Panpalia
Founding Team
kishan@peppercontent.io
4157545133

.

SOURCE: Pepper Content Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/index25-the-worlds-first-ai-search-conference-1079047

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
