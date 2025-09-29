Anzeige
29.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
Plantd Raises $22M to Scale Carbon-Negative Materials and Transform Waste Stream Into New Market Growth

New funding and commercial partnerships accelerate scale-up of U.S.-made climate-positive building materials.

OXFORD, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Plantd, the advanced production technologies company transforming fast-growing perennial grass into carbon-negative building materials, today announced the closing of its $22 million Series B funding round. The raise doubles Plantd's valuation since its Series A and marks a pivotal milestone in the company's mission to redefine sustainability through American-made innovation.

Future Vision of Plantd's Factory

Future Vision of Plantd's Factory

As part of this round, Plantd has also established a new commercial partnership - details to be announced soon. This agreement includes a co-development contract for Plantd's second product, further expanding the company's footprint in the building materials market. The partnership underscores Plantd's growing influence across the sector, with more news to follow in the coming weeks.

The new capital will be used to develop next-generation production technology designed to rapidly scale manufacturing capacity at Plantd's vertically integrated facility. A portion of the funding will also support the expansion of Plantd's raw material supply chain, targeting 20,000 acres under management by 2030, powered by newly developed AI-vision software and robotic systems.

Scaling both production capacity and raw material access enables Plantd to advance toward its ultimate goal: 100% efficiency and zero-waste manufacturing. In alignment with this goal, Plantd has developed a new product made from the waste stream of its flagship panel. This second product represents a major step forward in eliminating waste, while also allowing Plantd to diversify beyond the homebuilding market.

A second partnership is also in development to accelerate the rollout of this waste-based product and solidify Plantd's position as a leader in sustainable, closed-loop manufacturing.

"This round is more than capital-it's momentum," said Nathan Silvernail, Co-Founder and CEO of Plantd. "We've proven that sustainability and scalability can grow together, and this next chapter enables us to deliver on a zero-waste vision while creating American manufacturing jobs that drive real climate impact."

With its expanding portfolio, advanced technologies, and growing partnerships, Plantd is setting a new global standard for carbon-negative, zero-waste, American-made manufacturing - delivering renewable materials that reduce emissions, eliminate reliance on trees, and build a better future.

Contact Information

Nathan Silvernail
CEO & Co-Founder
nathan@plantdmaterials.com
941-875-3197

.

SOURCE: Plantd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/plantd-raises-22m-to-scale-carbon-negative-materials-and-transform-waste-stream-in-1079158

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
