dHealth Intelligence Launches Revolutionary AI Agent That Transforms Personal Healthcare Management

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Healthcare AI startup dHealth Intelligence just unveiled an AI agent that consolidates fragmented medical data & provides advice based on it, while protecting patient privacy. Available now as a free desktop download, the platform transforms scattered medical records, fitness data, and doctor's notes into a unified health narrative through simple user commands. It also provides fully private AI medical consultations. Mobile versions arrive Q1 2026. Follow development updates @dHealth_Network .

The company, with proven partnerships alongside pharmaceutical giants Roche, Novartis, and Eli Lilly, tackles healthcare's core problems: medical data fragmented across countless disconnected systems, and the lack of truly private AI health consultations.

Your medical history exists in pieces across hospital databases, wearable dashboards, handwritten notes, half-remembered doctor visits. Even the most competent physician can't piece it together. dHealth's solution weaves these disconnected threads into a unified medical narrative, entirely hands-free.

The platform's security architecture creates what the company calls a "personal cryptographic fortress" for each user's medical information. Sensitive health data remains under individual control while still allowing authorized sharing with healthcare providers and researchers when explicitly permitted.

Core Capabilities

Voice a symptom, upload medical imaging, or sync a fitness device-the agent interprets every data point, converting raw inputs into standardized medical formats. When specialists or insurance providers need access, the system validates credentials, translates complex permissions into plain language for user approval, and maintains an immutable record of consent decisions.

The system continuously evolves beneath the surface. dHealth benchmarks emerging AI models and automatically upgrades the infrastructure when superior technology emerges. Users interact with perpetually cutting-edge technology without confronting its complexity.

Proven Track Record

dHealth's credibility stems from real-world implementations across continents. Beyond partnerships with top pharmaceutical companies, the team has developed a COVID early-detection system for Sub-Saharan Africa with Novartis, a vaccine supply chain tracking system for West Africa in collaboration with Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, and co-created the CENTIVA LIFE platform with Roche for rare disease research. Three weeks ago, dHealth secured a partnership with Spitex Biel, Switzerland's largest home care organization, to pilot AI-powered nursing documentation.

Getting Started

Basic functionality and fully private medical consultations through the AI interface cost nothing.

Premium features, including unlimited storage and advanced memory features, cost $50 annually. Organizations can sponsor community access as well as receive volume discounts

Healthcare Outcome Markets, currently in development, will transform medical research into a participatory ecosystem where anyone can stake predictions on treatment outcomes. While pharmaceutical companies gain crucial risk management for extremely expensive trials, enabling them to hedge their risks, everyday people gain unprecedented access to a prediction market in healthcare.

The desktop agent's launch is merely the first step for dHealth Intelligence. It marks a critical inflection point. As individuals embrace this highly effective and useful technology, healthcare institutions will follow, drawn by the growing network of data-empowered patients ready to take control of their health journey.

About dHealth

Founded in 2017 and based in Switzerland, dHealth pioneers privacy-first healthcare technology that puts patients in control of their medical data. The team has established partnerships with the world's largest and most renowned pharmaceutical companies, universities, and research centers, and has deployed solutions across continents. From vaccine tracking in West Africa to rare disease research platforms with Roche, the dHealth team continues to deliver cutting-edge technology with the AI agent being its latest release. For more information, visit www.dhealth.com .

