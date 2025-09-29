Italy's storage market rebounded in the second quarter as utility-scale systems drove a sixfold rise in deployments of 1 to 10 MWh units.From ESS News After a sharp decline recorded in the first few months of the year, the Italian storage system market showed signs of recovery in the second quarter, driven primarily by large, utility-scale systems. That was the finding of the Storage Systems Observatory at ANIE, based on data from Terna's Gaudì System. In the second quarter - compared to the corresponding period of 2024 - total installed capacity increased by 47%, to 817 MW, with capacity increasing ...

