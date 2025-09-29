Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC): CCCC Lisbon 2025 Announces Bybit EU and Top Partners as Sponsors of Its Third Global Edition

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) , the global summit at the intersection of content, crypto, and creator monetization, welcomes Bybit EU and other leading industry players as official sponsors of its 2025 edition, taking place in Lisbon from 14 - 16 November 2025.

The addition of two of the world's leading exchanges reflects growing support for creator-led Web3 adoption and further solidifies Lisbon's position as a hub for innovation. According to Greenfield Capital's State of European Crypto report , Lisbon ranks as Europe's leading crypto hub, driven by its strong DeFi ecosystem and favourable tax policies.

Alongside Bybit EU , the third edition of CCCC is also supported by leading sponsors, including Zoomex, WEEX, MEXC, Amazon Web Services, Mantle, Solana, Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), Byreal, BYDFi and CUDIS, which align with CCCC's mission to equip creators with the tools, networks, and strategies needed to build sustainable careers in the decentralized economy.

Bybit EU, which recently launched its regulated presence in Europe and introduced its crypto card across the EEA, joins CCCC to showcase how infrastructure and compliance-forward innovation can empower creators with real-world tools for monetization and engagement.

"Creators are building powerful communities - and they need compliant, trusted infrastructure to grow and monetize sustainably. Supporting CCCC reflects our belief in equipping creators with real-world tools that bridge crypto and everyday utility, especially in a post-MiCA Europe", said Mazurka Zeng, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bybit EU.

This year's summit will explore the theme "Monetization in the Web3 Era," with speakers including Ben Zhou, Dr. Maye Musk, Nick Tran, Musa Tariq, Nuseir Yassin, Philippe Ben Mohamed, Sergej Loiter among others. Programming will span gated content, creator DAOs, affiliate ecosystems, and gamified participation models.

Gamification also takes center stage for the first time at CCCC, with attendees engaging in arcade-style quests, interactive challenges, and live participation mechanics that mirror core Web3 dynamics such as incentives, ownership, and engagement.



