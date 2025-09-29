DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Spirulina Market to Reach US$ 1,205.98 Million by 2032 as Demand Surges for Sustainable Superfoods and Nutraceuticals | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spirulina Market is experiencing remarkable growth as consumers increasingly turn toward plant-based, nutrient-dense superfoods. According to DataM Intelligence, "the Spirulina Market Size reached US$ 640.56 million in 2024 and is projected to expand to US$ 1,205.98 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.23% during 2025-2032."

Spirulina, a blue-green algae rich in proteins, vitamins, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids, has evolved from niche health supplement to mainstream nutrition powerhouse. Its applications span food and beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed, reflecting its versatility in both consumer and industrial domains. Rising global awareness of sustainable protein sources, coupled with expanding demand for immune-boosting and functional foods, is fueling market expansion.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Product

Arthrospira Platensis dominated the market in 2024 with revenues exceeding US$ 400 million, owing to its widespread cultivation and adoption in human nutrition. Its balanced amino acid profile and antioxidant properties have driven its popularity in both nutraceuticals and fortified foods.

Arthrospira Maxima, valued at US$ 240 million in 2024, is gaining ground for its superior protein concentration and expanding usage in dietary supplements and functional beverages.

By Nature

Organic Spirulina accounted for nearly 60% of the market in 2024 (US$ 385 million), reflecting rising consumer preference for clean-label, chemical-free ingredients. Regulatory certifications in the U.S., Japan, and EU markets are further strengthening demand.

Conventional Spirulina, generating US$ 255 million in 2024, remains important for large-scale applications such as animal feed and bulk nutraceutical production, where cost efficiency is a priority.

By Form

Powder remained the largest segment in 2024, valued at US$ 300 million. Its versatility in smoothies, bakery products, and supplements has cemented its dominance.

Tablets and Capsules, contributing US$ 200 million, are widely consumed in nutraceutical markets, offering convenience and standardized dosage.

Liquid Spirulina, valued at US$ 90 million, is expanding in cosmetic formulations and functional beverages.

By Application

Food & Beverages accounted for US$ 260 million in 2024, as spirulina gained traction in smoothies, protein bars, bakery items, and natural colorants.

Nutraceuticals, valued at US$ 220 million, remain a key driver of market growth, driven by immunity, weight management, and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Cosmetics & Personal Care generated US$ 70 million, leveraging spirulina's antioxidant profile in skin creams, anti-aging products, and hair care.

Animal Feed, valued at US$ 65 million, is growing rapidly as producers adopt spirulina for poultry, aquaculture, and pet nutrition.

Regional Insights:

United States

The U.S. market, valued at US$ 175 million in 2024, remains one of the fastest-growing due to:

Rising consumer demand for plant-based proteins and superfoods.

Strong nutraceutical and functional food industries.

FDA approvals for spirulina as a natural colorant in confectionery and beverages.

Recent industry update (2025): Nutrex Hawaii expanded its production capacity in Kona, Hawaii, leveraging solar-powered systems for sustainable cultivation.

Japan

Japan's spirulina market, valued at US$ 65 million in 2024, is witnessing accelerated adoption due to:

Aging population and increasing focus on nutraceuticals for healthy aging.

Government initiatives promoting functional foods and algae-based proteins as part of sustainability policies.

as part of sustainability policies. Recent development (2025): DIC Corporation launched a premium organic spirulina supplement targeting senior consumers, backed by clinical studies on immune health.

Industry Trends & Developments

Sustainability Push: Spirulina cultivation requires less water and land compared to traditional protein sources, positioning it as a climate-friendly solution.

Spirulina cultivation requires less water and land compared to traditional protein sources, positioning it as a climate-friendly solution. R&D Investments: Companies are investing in closed-system photobioreactors and AI-driven cultivation to enhance yield and purity.

Companies are investing in and AI-driven cultivation to enhance yield and purity. Functional Food Integration: Spirulina is being infused into mainstream products, from bakery items to plant-based meat alternatives.

Spirulina is being infused into mainstream products, from bakery items to plant-based meat alternatives. M&A Activity: In 2025, GNC Holdings announced partnerships with biotech startups to co-develop spirulina-based nutritional blends.

In 2025, to co-develop spirulina-based nutritional blends. Cosmetic Applications: Spirulina extracts are being integrated into premium skincare products in Japan and the U.S., driving segment growth.

Competitive Landscape:

DIC Corporation

Japan-based DIC is a global leader in spirulina production, with revenues exceeding US$ 120 million in 2024. The company has invested heavily in organic certifications and functional formulations targeted at Japan's senior population.

Nutrex Hawaii

A U.S. pioneer, Nutrex reported US$ 95 million in 2024 spirulina revenues. With strong brand recognition and sustainable production in Hawaii, Nutrex is expanding its nutraceutical footprint.

NOW Foods & GNC Holdings

Both companies dominate retail spirulina sales in the U.S., with a combined US$ 140 million in 2024 revenues. Their strength lies in widespread distribution and private-label supplements.

Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd.

India-based Prolgae is scaling rapidly with exports to the U.S. and Japan. Its low-cost production model has made it a preferred supplier for nutraceutical manufacturers.

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd.

China-based firm with strong production capacity, valued at US$ 60 million in 2024 revenues. Its global exports are expanding into animal feed and bulk food ingredient supply.

Strategic Outlook

The Spirulina Market is positioned to nearly double by 2032, underpinned by four key dynamics:

Mainstream Adoption in Foods & Beverages: Spirulina will move from niche to mainstream, particularly in plant-based diets. Nutraceutical Growth: With rising focus on immunity and aging, spirulina supplements will dominate functional health portfolios. Sustainable Protein Source: Governments and corporates will prioritize spirulina cultivation for ESG-aligned strategies. Premiumization in Cosmetics: Spirulina will continue to penetrate skincare and haircare as a high-value natural antioxidant.

Conclusion

The Spirulina Market, projected to rise from US$ 640.56 million in 2024 to US$ 1,205.98 million by 2032, embodies the convergence of nutrition, sustainability, and functional health. With the U.S. driving mass adoption and Japan leading in premium nutraceutical innovation, spirulina is set to redefine the global superfood market.

Related Report:

