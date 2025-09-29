A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Kidoodle.TV Honored With Media Impact Award for Outstanding Brand Safety Strategy

Recognition underscores decade-long commitment to safe, kid-friendly streaming, and family-first technology.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Kidoodle.TV®, owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), the leading Safe Streaming service for children, has been awarded the prestigious Outstanding Brand Safety Strategy award at Cynopsis Media's annual Media Impact Awards . The service was also named as a finalist for Best Connected TV (CTV) Platform, highlighting its innovative technology and seamless user experience. These awards celebrate the trailblazers and innovators redefining the future of media and content distribution.?

This recognition marks a significant milestone in Kidoodle.TV's mission to create a trusted and secure streaming environment for kids and families. For over a decade, the service has delivered accessible, safe, and age-appropriate content to millions of households around the world.?

The win highlights Kidoodle.TV's human-first approach to content and ad screening, which is key to its proprietary ad technology, Safe Exchange . Unlike traditional, algorithm-driven systems, this innovative solution combines human verification with detailed metadata tagging to filter programmatic ads in real time. This ensures every piece of content remains brand-safe and kid-friendly, providing peace of mind for both families and advertisers.

"At a time when algorithms dominated, we chose a different path, one that puts human-judgement and child safety first," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO at APMC. "This award affirms our original mission: to raise the standard for online safety and give audiences and brands a place they can truly trust. It's a win for our team and, most importantly, for the millions of families who have welcomed Kidoodle.TV into their homes."

The company's commitment to safety goes beyond content, extending into the broader experience of digital parenting.

"Parents often feel guilt around screen time, but we believe it can be a positive force when it's done right," said Jeremy Mason, Chief Brand Officer at APMC. "By investing in meaningful features like the Kidoodle® Parents Room and Teachers' Corner , we're giving families safe and enriching choices to make screen time count."

This recognition is the latest in a series of achievements for the company, following its recent Webby Award win for Best Streaming Service . In the last three years, APMC has expanded its offering to include Glitch+ , the official Dude Perfect streaming service , Victory+ , and its ever-important Feeding Families program, all reinforcing its commitment to safety, trust and audience-first innovation.

Kidoodle.TV will be honored at the Cynopsis Media Impact Awards on October 14th in New York City.?

For more information on Kidoodle.TV, visit www.kidoodle.tv .

ABOUT APMC and Kidoodle.TV

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle® provides peace of mind, with every show* vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of a Webby Award for Best Streaming Service, the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

