Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PM7K | ISIN: US92858K2042 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVOS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVOS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 14:36 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vivos Inc.: Vivos Inc Board Authorizes Vivios Inc to Establish a Corporate Entity in India

Kennewick, WA, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL)

The Vivos Board granted authorization to form a wholly owned corporate subsidiary in India. Vivos Inc filed for the name of Vivos Scientific India LLP. Vivos is completing the steps remaining to obtain formal approvals from the Indian government.

"This demonstrates our long-term commitment to doing business in India and supports our long-term plan of establishing our first international manufacturing center for RadioGel and IsoPet, for expanding our developmental animal testing, and for commercially treating humans and animals in India."

India is an important region for us, having initiated first in human trials, which we announced in December of 2024. We are actively pursuing DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) approval for additional expanded human trials in India. As we have previously stated, we believe our India trials are supportive of our IDE process with the FDA. Based on feedback from the FDA, as part of our IDE application process, our formal protocol for the next phase of human trials in India will include immediate post treatment PET full- body scans to further validate RadioGel's safety profile.

Michael K. Korenko, Sc.D.
CEO, Vivos Inc.
Email: MKorenko@RadioGel.com
Follow Vivos Inc. on X (Twitter): @VivosIncUSA
Learn more about RadioGel® and IsoPet® at www.VivosInc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, identified by terms such as "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," and "intends." These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including challenges in executing business strategies, economic conditions, competition, regulatory changes, delays in clinic certifications, and other factors beyond Vivos Inc.'s control. For a detailed discussion of these risks, refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.