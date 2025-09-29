3D Systems Provides Update on Software Strategy

Primary focus on leveraging breakthroughs in AI to improve part quality, speed the design process for additive manufacturing, optimize manufacturing workflows and enhance ease-of-use in factory operating environments.





ROCK HILL, S.C., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a comprehensive strategic review of its major software platforms, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) today announced its decision to focus development efforts on its proprietary polymer solution, 3D Sprint®, in response to the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in additive manufacturing. As part of this strategic focus, the company intends to divest its software platforms designed for broad industry adoption across all OEM printer manufacturers, which includes its Oqton® Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) and 3DXpert® metal printing platforms. These platforms are, by design, agnostic to the printer manufacturer and created to support large, mixed fleets of printers within a customer's manufacturing environment. This move reflects 3D Systems' commitment to driving innovation and delivering differentiated value through its core technologies.



Given the growing viability of direct metal printing as a cost-effective and technically advanced solution for a wide range of metal component applications, 3D Systems believes-at this stage of customer adoption-that industry standardization of metal print process planning and workflow is essential in order to accelerate direct metal printing adoption by customers around the world. Broader adoption will drive the scale needed to enable increased investment in software capabilities, which will in turn further accelerate global demand for metal printers. Under 3D Systems' ownership, both Oqton® MOS and 3DXpert® have been offered as printer-agnostic platforms, not confined to 3D Systems' metal printers, to global OEMs and customers alike. This approach has been effective in creating a strong technical foundation and brand awareness for both platforms. Transitioning these solutions to an independent software developer is expected to further accelerate OEM adoption of additive manufacturing and foster the standardization needed to transform the manufacturing landscape for metal printing. This will benefit customers and the entire OEM metal printing industry as demand rises for new systems.



Hubb Global Holdings, a strategic investment group led by principals Steve Lokam and Kalyan Yenneti, signed a definitive agreement to acquire these market-leading assets. This strategic investment is aimed at significantly expanding their core capabilities, strengthening sales and service infrastructure, and driving broader industry adoption. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. Highlands Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive buyside advisor to Hubb Global Holdings through the entire transaction.



Just as it has under 3D Systems' ownership, Oqton® MOS will operate under Hubb Global Holdings as an independent provider of printer-agnostic enterprise software that will enable the rapid integration of intelligent, cost-effective metal additive manufacturing into customers' factories. The same approach will be taken with 3DXpert®, whether it is incorporated into the Oqton® MOS or provided to customers as a standalone platform. This approach will benefit the entire industry by accelerating growth in customer demand for 3D metal printing technology, and its integration into factory operating environments around the world.

3D Systems will partner with Hubb Global Holdings in support of its mission, incorporating 3DXpert® into the company's expanding metal solution portfolio and focusing on the development of new component applications enabled by this software.

"Our Company is focused on enabling customers to fully leverage the advantages of additive manufacturing in their production environment," said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems. "We make this possible by providing fully integrated additive manufacturing solutions comprising 3D printing hardware, materials, software, and services to customers worldwide. We believe it's critical to continue to invest in R&D to drive innovation in all elements of our solutions-focusing these investments where they can make the biggest impact for our customers and shareholders."

"By concentrating our internal software development resources on advancing 3D Sprint®, and continuing to support our unique application development across both polymer and metal printing solutions, with the later utilizing the 3DXpert® platform that will continue to evolve under Hubb Global Holdings' ownership, we can best leverage both of these market-leading software systems to solve the most critical customer needs in both polymer and metal solutions," Dr. Graves continued. "In addition, we are confident that, with the backing of Hubb Global Holdings, Oqton® MOS will continue on its path to become the Manufacturing OS of choice for 3D printing, and that 3DXpert® will expand upon the unmatched technical foundation it has established with customers, and several other OEMs alike. This transaction enables 3D Systems to be well-positioned for the future, with a comprehensive solution portfolio to support high reliability customers in production environments, supported by a sustainable R&D investment strategy for the future."

More on 3DXpert ® and Oqton ® MOS

Following years of development by 3D Systems, 3DXpert® has become the benchmark for advanced metal printing applications, enabling more efficient and reliable print set-up, and greater productivity for 3D metal printing applications. Its popularity with customers around the world has been growing each year, which has already driven its adoption by several OEMs in the metal printing industry in recent years. Oqton® MOS is an advanced operating system designed to manage complete workflows for additive component printing, from raw material to finished part, including the integration of automation and inspection capabilities throughout the manufacturing process to ensure the highest possible productivity and reliability of finished components. Oqton's® capabilities have been demonstrated in several customer facilities across the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, including the potential for distributed manufacturing, on-demand, for reduced cost and delivery time. Oqton® seamlessly integrates the 3DXpert® platform into its workflow, ensuring interoperability, and is designed to be fully compatible with leading MRP systems used by customers in manufacturing worldwide. By spinning-off these software platforms to an independent party, an industrywide focus can be maintained and growth accelerated, which will benefit the entire 3D printing industry.

More on 3D Systems Polymer Software, 3D Sprint ®

Moving forward, 3D Systems will concentrate its R&D efforts on advancing 3D Sprint®, its AM software platform that powers the Company's polymer 3D printing platforms. 3D Sprint is architected for efficient design-file preparation and process optimization. It is currently used by customers throughout its installed base, numbering in the thousands, the largest operating fleet in the industry. 3D Systems intends to continue expanding 3D Sprint's® capabilities by leveraging artificial intelligence and automation to enable accelerated adoption of 3D printing technologies in high-volume, production environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

For nearly 40 years, Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

About Hubb Global Holdings

Hubb Global Holdings is dedicated to accelerating the next wave of industrial innovation. We achieve this by acquiring, operating and growing best-in-class technology companies that specialize in the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced manufacturing. Our deep operational focus on additive manufacturing and metal 3D printing unlocks significant efficiencies and value, creating a foundation for industry leadership and sustained growth.

About Highlands Capital Advisors

Highlands Capital Advisors is a boutique investment banking firm representing founder-owned companies across the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) ecosystems, with a focus on Industrial Technology. HCA combines deep industry expertise with a tailored, relationship-driven approach, guiding clients through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) processes, capital raises, and strategic initiatives. More information on the company is available at www.hcapadvisors.com.



